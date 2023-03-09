Is Product Operations just a new hype or is it the “next big thing” in product management? Tim Klein has Felix Stein, Managing Director of Agile Process GmbH, as a guest for the topic. In this episode, the two discuss the importance of having a clear definition of Product Operations and how this definition can improve the understanding and use of Product Operations in the organization.

Felix Stein and Tim Klein therefore shed light on the different definitions of product operations by well-known industry experts such as Marty Cagan, Melissa Perri and John Cutler. Marty Cagan criticizes that the term product operations is often used for unhelpful interpretations in the area of ​​product management and distinguishes “production operations” from “product operations”.





Cagen relates positively to the definition of “The Force Multiplier Model” that he coined himself, which also relates to Melissa Perri’s “Product Operations” definition. Tim Klein and Felix Stein discuss this definition and how it differs from the other definitions such as The Reincarnated PMO Model, The Two-in-a-Box PM Model, The Delegated Product Leader Model, Production Operations Rebranding Model ” and “The Product Marketing Manager Rebranding Model”, which Cagan examines critically. For those listening who want to delve deeper into the topic, Melissa Perri will soon be releasing a book on Product Operations.

