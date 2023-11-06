The Samsung Galaxy S24 could be the first smartphone with generative AI similar to ChatGpt

The next top of the range smartphone from Samsung will be able to count on generative artificial intelligence – therefore capable of expressing itself like a human being – simile a ChatGpt.

Second BusinessKoreaone of the most accredited monthly magazines on business and entrepreneurship in South Korea, Samsung would be ready to unveil its device with integrated AI in early 2024.

It is most likely the Galaxy S24 which – according to rumors – should be revealed next January 17th.

“We are working to propose AI technology [generativa] as a new experience in our devices” Samsung reportedly said during the recent conference call organized to present the financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

On that occasion, however, no precise date has been set. Generative AI could also arrive in mid-2024, with the release of new foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, but many think that the main candidate for this revolutionary update is the Galaxy S24. The release of the device at the beginning of the year, in fact, would allow Samsung to beat its main competitors to the punch.

In fact, it is believed that also Apple is working to bring generative artificial intelligence to its smartphones and tablets – with the next operating system iOS18 – but Cupertino’s timeframe would be longer: not before the end of 2024.

When we visited last Mobile World Congress of Barcelona, ​​last February, none of the main brands spoke out about the integration of generative artificial intelligence on future devices.

At the time, ChatGpt – unveiled in November 2022 – was the only usable example of the powerful new technology. Then came Bing (Microsoft) and Bard (Google) and a whole host of other similar tools including Claude AI of Anthropicwhich is one of the most effective models but is not yet available in Italy and the rest of Europe.

This new scenario, and the rapid rise of tools capable of imitating human creativityfrom writing texts to generating images, has evidently pushed even the main smartphone manufacturers to step on the accelerator.

And in fact already last July, when on the occasion of the launch of the Galaxy Fold 5 e Z Flip 5 we spoke with TM Rohhead of Samsung’s Mobile Experience division, we received a response that suggested a strong propensity for innovation in the field of generative AI.

“As far as Samsung and its smartphones are concerned, the future development of AI will follow two paths – TM Roh told us in Seoul -. The first will concern the development of artificial intelligence within the company, focusing on cloud solutions, with the aim of increasing the competitiveness of the products. The second path is external to the company: we will work with leading companies in the development of generative artificial intelligence such as Google and Microsoft. This hybrid model, which involves internal development and external collaboration with various partners, I believe is the best solution for us.”

Generative AI is notoriously demanding considerable computing power and large energy consumption. Tools like ChatGpt are usually accessed from browsers or apps. The real challenge will be to understand how this technology can work locally on a small device like a smartphone. In this regard, many think that the next Galaxy S24 will feature the new one Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 3which promises a step forward compared to the second generation it currently has the Galaxy S22. Qualcomm claims that the new processor will deliver 98% faster performance and 40% more efficient compared to its predecessor.

Beyond generative AI, there are already many in circulation rumors regarding others Galaxy S24 “Ultra”, the largest and best performing model of the Galaxy S series that Samsung usually offers. The new top of the range could have the titanium shell and an updated photographic sector: it is difficult to exceed the 200 MP offered by the rear camera of the current Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it is rumored that the next model will have an even more powerful telephoto lens, with 50 MP sensor and 5x optical zoom.

