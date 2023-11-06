President Xi Jinping Commends First “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Exchange Conference

President Xi Jinping Sends Letter to Congratulate the First “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Exchange Conference

Beijing, November 6 – President Xi Jinping has sent a congratulatory letter to the first “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Exchange Conference, which was held on November 6.

In his letter, President Xi emphasized that following the successful third “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum, the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” has entered a new stage of high-quality development. Scientific and technological cooperation plays a crucial role in the cooperation of jointly building the “Belt and Road”. President Xi stated that China will uphold the Silk Road spirit, which embodies peace, cooperation, openness, inclusiveness, mutual learning, and mutual benefit. China will deeply implement the “Belt and Road” science and technology innovation action plan, promote international science and technology innovation exchanges, and collaborate with other countries to unlock innovation growth potential. The goal is to enhance innovation partnerships and ensure that the benefits of innovation are shared by all countries involved. This will help to promote the high-quality development of the “Belt and Road” and the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity.

The theme of the first “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Exchange Conference was “Co-building a road to innovation and jointly promoting cooperative development.” The conference was co-sponsored by the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of Engineering, the China Association for Science and Technology, the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government, and the Sichuan Provincial People’s Government. The National Development and Reform Commission also provided support for the event, which took place in Chongqing on the same day.

The conference aimed to foster international cooperation in science and technology to drive innovation and promote the cooperative development of countries along the “Belt and Road” initiative. It provided a platform for scientists, researchers, and policymakers from participating countries to exchange ideas, share experiences, and explore new opportunities for collaboration in the fields of science and technology.

As the “Belt and Road” initiative continues to advance, it is expected that science and technology will play an increasingly important role in promoting the sustainable development and connectivity of countries involved. The first “Belt and Road” Science and Technology Exchange Conference is a significant step towards strengthening international collaboration and harnessing the power of innovation for the mutual benefit of all participating nations.

