China International Import Expo Showcases the Green and Low-Carbon Revolution

China International Import Expo Highlights Green and Low-Carbon Development

The 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) held this year highlighted the importance of green and low-carbon solutions. Exhibitors showcased their innovative technologies, products, and services that contribute to China‘s green development opportunities and high-quality economic growth.

Siemens, a multinational conglomerate, drew attention with its product carbon footprint trusted actuarial and traceability solution. Siemens Global Executive Vice President, Xiao Song, emphasized their commitment to supporting China‘s green initiatives. In Chengdu, their digital factory successfully achieved a visible carbon footprint tracking of over 150,000 controller products, exceeding 10,000 tons. In Nanjing, their driverless signaling system played a significant role in reducing energy consumption by approximately 15% in the Nanjing Metro Line 7.

The State Grid Shanghai Electric Power Company highlighted that this year’s CIIE was the first to hold an all-green exhibition. They provided power supply to venue facilities such as lighting and shuttle buses using new energy sources like wind power and photovoltaics. The expo successfully purchased 8 million kilowatt-hours of green electricity, fulfilling all electricity needs during and after the event. This purchase is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 3,360 tons. To further enhance the venue’s low-carbon and energy-saving management, these green energies will be connected to the panoramic smart power supply guarantee system.

Numerous companies organized exhibitions centered around the theme of “green and low carbon.” Deloitte China showcased its capabilities in integrating intelligence and gathering energy for the future. Their exhibition emphasized the company’s expertise in providing intelligent and low-carbon professional services. General Electric (GE) focused on displaying new low-carbon technologies. The company aims to utilize its technological innovation advantages to provide reliable and sustainable power solutions, supporting China‘s green development initiatives.

The CIIE has become a platform for companies to exhibit their commitment to green and low-carbon development. With the global shift towards sustainability, these innovative solutions showcased at CIIE contribute to a greener future for China and the world.

