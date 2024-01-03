Home » Outrage over Hermès’ $125 Paper Envelope and Other Luxury Stationery
Business

Outrage over Hermès’ $125 Paper Envelope and Other Luxury Stationery

by admin
Outrage over Hermès’ $125 Paper Envelope and Other Luxury Stationery

The luxury fashion industry has come under fire again, this time for Hermès selling a $125 paper envelope. The French luxury brand, known for its iconic Birkin bags, has faced criticism after offering a range of expensive stationery, including the signature orange A5 paper envelope. The envelope is described as a keepsake that can be used for special invitations or declarations of love, and is silk-wrapped, reusable, and made in France. The collection also includes a $2,950 paperweight, a $405 mouse pad, and a $780 mail tray.

One TikToker went viral after reviewing these opulent products and poking fun at the exorbitant prices. The video has sparked a debate about the high prices of luxury items and the absurdity of some of the products being offered. This is not the first time a luxury fashion brand has faced criticism for selling unusual and expensive products, with Balenciaga also receiving comments about its strange offerings. The trend for luxury brands to create replicas of “common” products at unaffordable prices has left many questioning the value of these items.

See also  Influenza, a boom in cases among children in the Lodi area: nursery sections "halved"

You may also like

Analyzing the Housing Market: What to Expect in...

Tesla recalls more than 1.6 million cars in...

Weekly Economic Review: Forecast of further yuan depreciation...

CES 2024, software defined interior debuts: the new...

Asset manager Blackrock: Who will be the next...

Mobileye, the champion of autonomous driving in free...

Buy these hotel stocks and get exclusive offers

Cubans Embrace Remittances Over Etecsa Recharges: Understanding the...

Design, here are the companies looking for investors...

Ex-McKinsey consultant: 7 tips every manager needs to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy