Outrage over Hermès’ $125 Paper Envelope and Other Luxury Stationery

The luxury fashion industry has come under fire again, this time for Hermès selling a $125 paper envelope. The French luxury brand, known for its iconic Birkin bags, has faced criticism after offering a range of expensive stationery, including the signature orange A5 paper envelope. The envelope is described as a keepsake that can be used for special invitations or declarations of love, and is silk-wrapped, reusable, and made in France. The collection also includes a $2,950 paperweight, a $405 mouse pad, and a $780 mail tray.

One TikToker went viral after reviewing these opulent products and poking fun at the exorbitant prices. The video has sparked a debate about the high prices of luxury items and the absurdity of some of the products being offered. This is not the first time a luxury fashion brand has faced criticism for selling unusual and expensive products, with Balenciaga also receiving comments about its strange offerings. The trend for luxury brands to create replicas of “common” products at unaffordable prices has left many questioning the value of these items.

