Entering Cuba with an expired passport in 2024: what you should know

Cuba Extends Measure Allowing Residents Abroad to Remain Without Losing Status

The Cuban government has announced the extension of a measure that allows Cubans residing abroad to remain outside the country without losing their resident status or having to pay for an extension of stay. The measure, which was initially put in place in March 2020 due to the pandemic, has been extended indefinitely, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREX).

Previously, Cubans residing abroad had to request and pay for an extension each month they exceeded the allowed period. This provision has been criticized by many Cubans, who have called for its elimination.

According to the current Immigration Law, a Cuban is considered an immigrant if they travel for personal reasons and stay more than 24 months without authorization, or if they settle in another country without complying with immigration regulations.

The director of Identification, Immigration, and Immigration of the Ministry of the Interior, Mario Méndez Mayedo, has indicated that this measure has a “great impact” and suggested that there could be changes in the future. He stated that the 24-month extension is maintained, but that the new Immigration Law will establish the rules of the game.

Since July 2023, the cost of the Cuban passport has decreased, the need to renew it every two years has been eliminated, and its validity has increased from six to ten years. Additionally, Cubans who travel abroad no longer have a time limit to stay outside the country and can maintain their residence in Cuba regardless of the time they are absent.

As always, individuals are encouraged to contact the Cuban consulate closest to their place of residence to ask any important questions before traveling to Cuba. This will help to avoid any surprises.

Share this: Facebook

X

