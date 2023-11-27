Information from USCIS on form I-94, used by Cubans in interview with CBP One

The United States Office of Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has recently provided important clarification about Form I-94, a crucial document for Cuban migrants entering the country through an interview with CBP One.

The agency aims to simplify the understanding and management of this vital entry and exit record, which is issued at the discretion of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers.

Form I-94, also known as the Arrival/Departure Record, is issued by USCIS, CBP, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This form, available in electronic and paper format, serves as proof of the immigration status or category of the foreign citizen on US soil.

The automation of the Form I-94 process at air and sea ports of entry, as well as some ground stations, allows non-citizens to obtain a copy through a link or the CBP One mobile application. The printed version obtained is officially valid and must be accepted as such.

USCIS also encourages interested parties to properly document themselves through this online tool.

For Cubans who arrive through a scheduled interview with CBP One, Form I-94 becomes essential proof of their legal income, a requirement to benefit from the Cuban Adjustment Act (LAC). Under this act, parole is granted to certain Cuban citizens upon arrival in the United States, allowing them to reside and work in the country for a specific period and apply for permanent residence (Green Card) eventually.

The Cuban Adjustment Act has been in force since 1966 and has enabled over two million Cubans to establish themselves in the United States. It allows Cuban citizens, as well as their spouses and children, to apply for permanent residence if they have been present in the United States for at least one year and one day, after being admitted by the competent authority.

This recent update from USCIS provides valuable guidance for Cuban migrants navigating the immigration process and underscores the significance of Form I-94 in qualifying for status under the Cuban Adjustment Act.

