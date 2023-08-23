The Samsung Galaxy S24 to Feature Larger Battery Capacity than Previous Models: Leaked Details Surface

According to Galaxy Club media, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to come with a larger battery capacity compared to its predecessors, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23. The battery capacity of the Galaxy S24 will be increased from 3,900 mAh to 4,000 mAh. This information was revealed through a leak, and it indicates that Samsung is focusing on improving battery life in their upcoming flagship smartphones.

The design of the Galaxy S24 is also rumored to be different from the Galaxy S23, and not all models in the series will feature Exynos chips. This suggests that Samsung is striving to bring innovation and diversity to their next flagship lineup.

Interestingly, the base model of the Galaxy S24 series will have the same battery capacity as its predecessor, the Galaxy S21. It is worth mentioning that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ had smaller batteries compared to the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+. The Galaxy S22 had a 3,700 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S22+ had a 4,500 mAh battery. This means that although there was an improvement in battery capacity with the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+, they were still smaller than the previous generation’s batteries.

Furthermore, the leak suggests that the Galaxy S24+ will feature a larger battery capacity than the Galaxy S21+, specifically 4,900 mAh. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will continue to offer a powerful 5,000 mAh battery along with an ultra-fast charging capability of 65W.

With these improvements in battery capacity, Samsung aims to enhance the overall user experience by providing users with a longer-lasting battery life. The leaked information has generated excitement among tech enthusiasts and fans, who are eagerly awaiting the release of the Galaxy S24 series.

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S24 approaches, the conversation around these upcoming flagship devices continues to grow amongst consumers and tech enthusiasts alike. Stay tuned for more updates on the Samsung Galaxy S24 and its features.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

