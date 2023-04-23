The savings subscription brings these restrictions

Netflix has launched its cheaper advertising subscription in Germany. This offers real savings for 5 euros a month. However, if you choose to do so, you will have to accept some limitations that the full price does not have.

Netflix with advertising for 5 euros: Less money, less performance

In the meantime, things are going better for Netflix again, but more ways out of the crisis are needed: since the beginning of 2022, the number of customers has been declining for the first time in the history of the streaming veteran, and a turnaround has now been achieved. But it has to be sustainable, Netflix needs fresh money in the coffers. One of the steps for this: The freedom of advertising at Netflix has come to an end.

At least for subscribers who would rather put up with commercial breaks than pay high monthly fees. After only announced delays until 2023, the time has now come: That Basic subscription with advertising started in Germany on November 3, 2022. This will not change anything for existing Netflix customers.

In the advertising subscription but will four to five minutes of advertising per hour shown in small segments of 15 to 30 seconds in length. The advertisements can appear before and during a series or film.

If you opt for the low price of 4.99 euros per month, you have to accept a few more restrictions: The Image quality capped at HD for launch, in the future, however, content will also be offered in FHD resolution. There are also no downloads to watch films or series offline in the apps. In addition, the selection of series, films and shows in the basic subscription is limited.

The reason: Netflix can do whatever you want with its own productions such as Stranger Things. They can be shown overnight with a promotional subscription. It’s different with foreign productions. In the balance series like You (Warner Bros.), Matrjoschka (universal) or Cobra Kai (Sony), whose studios must agree to a release in the ad-supported model. But also classics like Breaking Bad are on the brink (source: Engadget).

There are cheaper streaming alternatives than Netflix, here is a big comparison:

Netflix’s advertising subscription has to do without popular content

Netflix has announced that it will continue to work to make as much content as possible available to all subscribers (source: Netflix). But there is no guarantee. If a studio gets in the way, Netflix has no choice.

These problems are unlikely to go down well with those interested in the subscription model. According to Netflix boss Ted Sarandos, it will be possible to offer “some more content” than previously available, “but certainly not all”. So, in terms of choice, Netflix is ​​forced to do that demoting the subscription model to second-class Netflix. Subscribers who opt for the advertising version can see exactly what is included and what is not on Netflix.