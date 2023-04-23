Cancelleri in Forza Italia, Schifani: I welcome him

At the end of the event for the new entry there were smiles, pats on the back, handshakes and hugs from those present. Many Forza Italia executives approached Cancelleri to greet and welcome him. The regional coordinator Marcello Caruso also embraced it. Alongside Cancelleri, the regional deputy Nicola D’Agostino, architect of the entry into the blues of the founder of the Five Stars on the island.

The reaction of the M5s

“I don’t want to talk about individuals, I’m just saying that whoever proposed as our mayor yesterday today we find him sharing the political vision of Schifani, Utri and Cuffaro. We made a good choice to keep the two-mandate rule firm”. Thus commented the president of the Movimento 5 Stelle, Giuseppe Conte, on the passage of the former deputy minister Giancarlo Cancelleri to Forza Italia. “I like not talking about him today but I like to remember the many like Fico, Taverna, Crimi and many others who are, in spite of the two-mandate rule, here to lend us a hand by sharing the principles and values ​​for which they themselves fought for years”, concluded Conte, pressed by journalists on the sidelines of an assembly organized at the International Women’s House by the “Even Number Network”.