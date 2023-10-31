“The Seven Deadly Sins: The Battle of Light and Darkness” Launches Exciting OVERLORD Collaboration Update with New Heroes and Rewards

Netmarble Corporation has just announced an exciting update to their movie-like adventure RPG mobile game, “The Seven Deadly Sins: The Battle of Light and Darkness”. This update brings a collaboration with the popular animated series “OVERLORD”, introducing new heroes, special events, and generous rewards.

The highlight of this cooperative update is the addition of four new heroes from the “OVERLORD” series. Players can now recruit [Lord of Nazarick] Ainz Ooal Gown, [Valkyrie of Blood] Shalltear Bloodfallen, [Guardian of the Glacier] Cocytus, and [Pure White Demon] Albedo to their teams. These heroes bring unique abilities and powerful skills to the game, enhancing the gameplay experience.

To celebrate the collaboration, Netmarble has introduced a variety of “OVERLORD”-themed content and activities for players to enjoy. One of the exciting new features is the Cooperation PICK UP Lottery, where players have the chance to obtain the new cooperative heroes. By accumulating bonus points, players can guarantee themselves a hero character with SSR rarity and even choose one cooperative hero upon reaching 600 bonus points.

Additionally, players can participate in special missions to earn valuable rewards such as “Cooperation PICK UP Tickets”, “Full Awakening Tokens”, and the highly sought-after “SSR Evolution Necklace”. By completing all the tasks, players can even unlock the impressive [Glacier Guardian] Cocytus.

Another thrilling activity is the Annihilation War-Rick Akanea, where players can acquire “Cooperation Relic Material Treasure Boxes” and growth materials based on the number of combat activities cleared. Various event props can also be exchanged for valuable items like “Cooperation Hero Costumes” and the powerful “UR Evolved Necklace”.

For those craving more challenges, the Cooperation Special Underground Labyrinth allows players to experience the cooperative heroes in basic cards. By participating in this event, players can earn rewards such as “Diamonds”, “Underground Labyrinth Processing Cards”, “Cooperation PICK UP Tickets”, and the coveted “Legendary Seals”.

Additionally, players can take advantage of a sign-in activity, where they can receive “Diamonds*100” and “Collaboration PICK UP Tickets*10” over a 14-day period. This login bonus is a fantastic opportunity to further enhance their gaming experience.

Furthermore, players participating in cooperation activities will receive four different cooperation hero relic materials for free. These relics can be used to strengthen and upgrade their heroes, giving players an edge in battles.

For more information on all these exciting events and rewards, players can visit the game’s official website and Facebook fan page. Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey filled with epic battles and unforgettable adventures in “The Seven Deadly Sins: The Battle of Light and Darkness” with the new “OVERLORD” collaboration update.

