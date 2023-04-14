Home Technology The sounding TV flagship from Sony
The sounding TV flagship from Sony

The sounding TV flagship from Sony

Do something for men

One thing right away: Please don’t ride a motorcycle like this, even if it looks super cool. The gentleman in fine thread sits on a special model of which there will only be 250 units. With the Triumph Bonneville T 120 Black DGR Limited Edition, the British manufacturer is celebrating ten years of cooperation with the “Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride” club. The DGR collects donations for projects in the field of men’s health. More than $37 million has been raised for prostate cancer research to date. The next joint fundraising drive is on May 21st (www.gentlemansride.com). The special model costs 14,145 euros, it has two cylinders, 1200 cubic, 105 Nm torque and 80 hp.fbs.

