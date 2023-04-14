Darwin Issac Romero Membreño, co-founder of the successful Salvadoran software company Applaudo Studios, died in a spectacular traffic accident that occurred early Friday morning on Avenida Masferrer Norte, near Plaza Uruguay, also known as Redondel Luceiro, in the neighborhood Step.

Romero Membreño was accompanied by Mario Wilfredo López, both were directors of Banco Azul, one of the few remaining Salvadoran banks in the country.

Darwin Romero was 40 years old and López Miranda 45; both died when the Porsche car, license plates P-3555A, in which they were transported overturned. At least one witness told the emergency services that the Porsche vehicle was being driven at very high speed. Two more people, presumed pedestrians, are seriously injured.

The accident car was followed by a bodyguard vehicle, which was not involved in the accident.

It is unofficially known that pedestrians irresponsibly ran across the street and that Romero tried to avoid them, overturning his Porsche sports car.

Applaudo Studios is a million-dollar Salvadoran software company with a presence in 18 countries and one of the most important non-traditional companies in the Americas and Europe.