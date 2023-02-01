Home Technology The stealth action-adventure game “The Seed of Steel” is scheduled to come out in 2024. The incarnation of the earth’s surviving humans faces threats-Bahamut
Technology

The stealth action-adventure game “The Seed of Steel” is scheduled to come out in 2024. The incarnation of the earth’s surviving humans faces threats-Bahamut

by admin
The stealth action-adventure game “The Seed of Steel” is scheduled to come out in 2024. The incarnation of the earth’s surviving humans faces threats-Bahamut
Seeds of Steel is a stealth action-adventure game. The story tells that after humans almost destroyed the entire earth, the remaining survivors live in underground facilities managed by AI. In such a safe life, they gradually discover new threats that are coming. As for the threats, do they come from humans or AI? Or what kind of changes will such a threat bring to people or AI? It will be explored by the players themselves in the game.

Carlo Ivo Alimo Bianchi, CEO and creative director of Storm in a Teacup, said in an interview with foreign media IGN: “The Seed of Steel is the most challenging development project since the studio was established. The game has a variety of combat and stealth systems. Through emotional storytelling and an epic journey, the player’s humanity is tested.”

The detailed gameplay of “The Seed of Steel” has not yet been officially released; this work is scheduled to be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms in 2024.
See also  Watch the drama in December: "Wind up Luoyang" Huang Xuan trio explores the ancient capital "Xiaomin's House" Zhou Xun and Huang Lei reproduce the classic CP_刘小敏_穆林_人生路

You may also like

Platinum Games Announces 10th Anniversary Event for Metal...

“Ciao, Silicon Valley”, the new Italian Tech webseries...

Supercell Shares Details About 2023 Clash Royale League

“Ciao, Silicon Valley”, the new Italian Tech webseries...

Hi-Fi Rush was wildly popular at Bethesda ahead...

Cyberbullying, the documentary film of the State Police

AMD Radeon 780M RDNA3 integrated GPU test shows...

Cyberbullying, the documentary film of the State Police

[XF Technology Unboxing]DirectStorage Demo is here!Liberate SSD reading...

«The waiting lists are over, Playstation 5 is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy