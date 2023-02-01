Seeds of Steel is a stealth action-adventure game. The story tells that after humans almost destroyed the entire earth, the remaining survivors live in underground facilities managed by AI. In such a safe life, they gradually discover new threats that are coming. As for the threats, do they come from humans or AI? Or what kind of changes will such a threat bring to people or AI? It will be explored by the players themselves in the game.

Carlo Ivo Alimo Bianchi, CEO and creative director of Storm in a Teacup, said in an interview with foreign media IGN: “The Seed of Steel is the most challenging development project since the studio was established. The game has a variety of combat and stealth systems. Through emotional storytelling and an epic journey, the player’s humanity is tested.”

The detailed gameplay of “The Seed of Steel” has not yet been officially released; this work is scheduled to be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms in 2024.