The mechanism should help the territory to buffer one of the problems that most afflict health care: la shortage of doctors of general medicine. The problem? It absolutely doesn’t work. The numbers say it. In fact, only one doctor answered the urgent call from the Western Friuli health authority. Indeed, a 28-year-old doctor, therefore a recent graduate. On the other hand, there were 35 posts to be filled, equal to the lack of areas in the Pordenone area.

FURTHER INFORMATION

THE FACTS

The Western Friuli Health Authority is looking for general practitioners. And sadly, that’s nothing new. The mechanism that was counted on to put a stop to the bleeding this time was that of transfers: transfers of general practitioners from other healthcare companies or within the same territory to cover deficient areas. Not new hires, therefore, but urgent movements to go and stop emergencies in the various areas left without general practitioner clinics. Within the expiry date set by the procedure, however, a single transfer request was received by the attention of the Western Friuli Healthcare Authority, from Dr. Laura Papais, with which she requests to participate in the assignment of the areas territorial areas lacking a doctor in the single role of primary care cycle of choice for the territorial area of ​​Pordenone. The places available for the transfer were 12, while in total there are 35 deficient areas in the AsFo. Only one of which was covered thanks to the transfers.

THE PAINTING

In the province of Pordenone alone, with an emergency that becomes more violent if the mountain and foothills are taken into consideration, there are 50,000 citizens still without a general practitioner. People forced to wander around to find health care. Often elderly people, with reduced ability to move. The data is provided directly by the President of the Medical Association, Guido Lucchini. In the two largest territories of Friuli Venezia Giulia, there are almost 40 general practitioners who will leave their clinic during 2023.

THE CONCERN

Who already in the first months of the year, who in the second half. Little changes: a huge problem will open up for territorial health care and patient care. This is the highest figure in the last ten years, with around 55,000 patients who will remain at least temporarily on foot. From Aviano to Brugnera, but Pordenone is also on the map of critical points. Roveredo is also on the alert, while in the province of Udine the problem is spread throughout the territory, from the mountains to the sea, with numbers following the proportion of the inhabitants. Currently, each general practitioner manages between 1,500 and 1,700 patients. The further extension of the ceiling up to the quota of 1,800 assisted has not yet been reached. But the math is not difficult to do: at a minimum, 2023 for Friuli Venezia Giulia will represent the year in which around 55,000 patients (but unfortunately this is rounded down) will suddenly find themselves without their historic general practitioner.