▲ It is reported that the appearance of Pixel 7a launched this year is similar to Pixel 6a. (Picture/data photo)

Google has announced that it will launch a new mid-range mobile phone Pixel 7a, and now the latest renderings have also been exposed. There will be three colors, namely white, gray, and light blue. The light blue may be called sky blue or arctic blue, while The gray might be called Charcoal Gray, and the white Cotton White.

According to foreign media reports, Google will hold a developer conference on 5/10, and will also launch a new Pixel 7a at that time, and the most eye-catching new color this year will be sky blue, which will be better than the previous Tianfeng blue that the iPhone 13 Pro had, The color is lighter, and the overall color system will be more lively and bright.

However, the overall design will be similar to the Pixel 6a, but the camera module will be changed to metal, and this time the frame may also be upgraded to a metal frame. In addition, it will also be equipped with a Tensor G2 chip of the same level as the Pixel 7, so that the performance and camera performance will be better. , upgraded 8GB memory, and the screen is also equipped with a 90Hz refresh rate. The previous price of Pixel 6a in Taiwan was 13,990 yuan, but due to upgrades such as chips, the price of Pixel 7a is expected to increase slightly.

In addition, Google is also expected to launch the flagship series of Pixel 8 later this year. It is expected to be equipped with the latest Google Tensor chip—Tensor G3, which will have better performance. It will also add the function of “fixing blurry videos”, because the previous Pixel 7 Pro can repair blurred photos, and this year’s new flagship phone, the function has been upgraded and changed to repair blurred videos, which has also made many fans look forward to it.

