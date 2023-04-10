On the occasion of Easter Monday, there are several well-known brands of Supermarkets that have chosen to remain open for consumers who intend to go shopping. Let’s find out which are the main ones and the times to pay attention to.

Easter Monday, which supermarkets have remained open

The first chain to watch is Coop. According to what was highlighted by “Il Corriere della Sera”, the opening of these supermarkets should be linked to the reference area: in Lombardy most of the stores could be open, unlike what happens in Tuscany and Liguria where only the hypermarkets could be left open.

Another prominent name is Conad: here it is necessary to check the opening provisions of the individual store and the same also applies to Carrefour. Esselunga supermarkets should be open in almost all cases even if some outlets may remain open with reduced hours.

From Bennett to Penny Market, which other supermarkets will remain open

Among other supermarkets that they should keep the shutters up there’s Bennet, even if, as in the case of Esselunga, some points of sale could remain open with reduced hours. The same goes for Lidl and Pam. We point out the opening of the Decò supermarkets which should observe partial opening hours. Finally, many Penny Market supermarkets are also open, although in this case it will be necessary to check: many will observe partial hours, just as there will be many open all day. Several will eventually be closed: a pdf is available on the website with all the details, point of sale by point of sale.