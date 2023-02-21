Sonos

Last year, there was news that Sonos had prepared two new smart speaker products. Today, The Verge has obtained quite detailed content, from pictures, specifications, and even prices. It is said that Sonos will release the new Era 300 and Era 100 at the end of March, the latter is the successor of the Sonos One launched in 2017.

Since it is a successor machine, there must be some shadows in the exterior design. The Era 100 is also a cylindrical smart speaker. The zenith part has a recessed part, which hides the physical buttons. It has two built-in tweeters and a larger mid-bass unit. As earlier news indicated, Era 100 will have Bluetooth and USB-C audio input. In terms of pricing, it seems that the price will be raised slightly to around $250.

The second Era 300 was a somewhat drum-shaped design, with the same recessed physical controls on the zenith. It is said that there are 6 built-in units that can output spatial sound effects, and because there are speakers facing the sky, when paired with Arc and Beam (Gen 2), it can be used as a rear speaker to enhance the sense of immersion. The Era 100’s Bluetooth and USB-C wired audio inputs are also supported. Pricing will be slightly lower than today’s Sonos Five, said to be $ 450.

The above mentioned the output with spatial sound effect, where does the sound source come from? It is reported that Sonos has brought in Amazon Music Unlimited to help, but Apple Music with Dolby Atmos has not been negotiated, so it is still an exclusive feature of HomePod. Both Era speakers will have WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and AirPlay 2 wireless connections, and it is said that they will be able to perform Trueplay sound correction through Android devices for the first time.

For other existing models, Sonos seems to be preparing a USB-C audio adapter to make use of the idle Ethernet port to play music from the local device.