A total of 13.76 million Yinyuetai has been executed. The main company of Yinyuetai has become an old Lai. Yinyuetai will return

Recently, Yinyuetai officially released an article revealing that it will return soon, and stated in the comment area that the product will soon be tested internally. It is reported that Yinyuetai was founded in 2009. It is a music sharing platform focusing on high-definition MV online appreciation and dissemination. It was rumored to be closed in December 2019.

Tianyancha App shows that the affiliated company of Yinyuetai is Beijing Quanke Network Technology Co., Ltd., which was established in October 2005. The legal representative is Liu Zhengshu, with a registered capital of about 11.33 million yuan. Film and TV variety shows; operating performance and brokerage business; using information network to operate music entertainment products; engaging in Internet cultural activities, etc., jointly held by Zhang Dou, Su Tong, Zhang Yan and others.

According to Tianyan’s intellectual property information, the company has successfully registered multiple “Yinyuetai” trademarks. The international categories include website services, communication services, education and entertainment, etc. Complete Yinyue (www.yinyuetai.com) website filing. The risk information reminds that the company currently has multiple pieces of information on persons subject to enforcement, and the total amount of execution exceeds 13.76 million yuan. In addition, there are multiple pieces of information on dishonesty persons subject to enforcement and the final case information, with a total outstanding amount of more than 47.91 million yuan.