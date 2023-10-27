The Upcoming Horror Game ‘Still Wakes the Deep’ Draws Inspiration from Classic Horror

Sumo Digital and The Chinese Room’s upcoming horror game, Still Wakes the Deep, is generating a lot of excitement among fans and critics alike. While it may be a new IP, the game draws inspiration from classic horror movies, TV shows, and books to create its own unique and terrifying atmosphere.

In a recent Xbox Partner Preview post, the premise of Still Wakes the Deep was revealed. Lead designer Rob McLachlan described the elevator pitch for the project as “‘Something’ on an oil rig.” This simple phrase instantly sparks creative excitement among those who hear it, as it sets the stage for a thrilling and eerie gaming experience.

However, Still Wakes the Deep is not just a simple replication of the classic horror movie “The Thing.” Instead, it takes the concept and places it on an oil rig, adding a new twist and setting. The game also draws inspiration from various other horror products, including the transformations of beauty and horror found in “Annihilation,” the structure inspired by “Poseidon Adventure,” and the dark 70s aesthetic reminiscent of “Sapphire and Steel.”

All of these influences and inspirations come together to create a truly unique and refreshing horror game. Still Wakes the Deep promises to be a terrifying adventure filled with suspense, mystery, and jaw-dropping visuals. If it manages to successfully combine all of these amazing elements, it has the potential to be a standout addition to the horror genre.

Fans are eagerly awaiting more information and gameplay footage, as this upcoming game seems to have all the makings of a must-play horror experience. Stay tuned for further updates on Still Wakes the Deep.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

