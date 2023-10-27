Festive Products in High Demand at the 134th Canton Fair: Embracing Chinese Cultural Heritage

134th Canton Fair: Festive Products in High Demand with Eye-Catching Chinese Cultural Heritage Elements

For a long time, China has been a hub for global “Christmas orders”. In the gift and decoration areas of the Canton Fair, various new products, techniques, and creative ideas are showcased, creating a vibrant festive atmosphere.

During a tour of the exhibition halls, the reporter discovered that many exhibitors have set their sights on the Christmas and Halloween gift markets for the coming year. In addition to festive gifts, traditional handicrafts with a touch of creativity have also gained favor among buyers. Some exhibitors expressed their confidence in the volume of orders for the upcoming year.

At the gift exhibition area, the reporter observed a display of Christmas trees, wreaths, ribbons, and decorative lights that created a festive atmosphere. The domestic Christmas tree industry has seen significant growth in recent years. These Christmas trees are not only being exported to traditional markets such as Europe and America but are also gaining popularity in emerging markets.

The head of a Guangzhou company for exporting Christmas crafts told the reporter that the company has been engaged in Christmas tree production and export for over a decade. As an old friend of the Canton Fair, they have brought some large-scale Christmas tree products in the hope of securing more orders through this opportunity.

“This year’s Christmas goods are already being prepared for shipment. Currently, we are promoting orders for next year’s Christmas season with buyers,” said a representative from Quanzhou Qingyi, a manufacturer and exporter specializing in making and exporting all kinds of polyresin or ceramic arts, gifts, and handicrafts. Christmas is a traditional holiday celebrated overseas where gift exchanges are common. As a result, this year’s order volume remains consistent with previous years.

The reporter’s tour revealed that many Chinese gift and decoration companies have confidence in the volume of Christmas orders for the following year. Several exhibitors said, “Compared to previous years, this year’s Christmas orders have increased by approximately 20%.” “We have seen many new customers this year, who are highly interested in Christmas products. And we expect to secure new orders.”

Contrasting with the joyful Christmas atmosphere at various booths, the booth of Liaoning Aroma International Trade presented exhibits in the shape of ghosts, skeletons, and bats accompanied by specially recorded background music, creating a spooky atmosphere for Halloween.

“We attach great importance to the current Canton Fair. Our booth was designed meticulously to impress buyers. Now we’re in talks with many new and existing buyers and expect increased orders this year,” said the representative of the company.

With China‘s increasing openness and growing international exchanges and cooperation, traditional and modern innovations are continuously merging with Chinese elements. The latest Canton Fair has showcased a range of handcrafted Chinese products that have garnered significant attention from overseas business and trade professionals, thereby opening up new avenues for business growth and expansion.

Linyi Ronghua Cultural Creative Rattan Decoration showcased a variety of handwoven creative crafts, such as rustic straw-woven vases, sleek and modern plastic rattan flower stands, and exquisite rattan flower pots. These crafts can be applied in garden decoration, interior furnishings, and gift packaging, among other scenarios. The company representative said, “On the first day of the second phase of Canton Fair, we received over ten prospective orders, with a total transaction amount of 70,000 US dollars”.

The 134th Canton Fair has successfully showcased the demand for festive products with eye-catching Chinese cultural heritage elements. The event has provided a platform for exhibitors to display their innovative products and attract buyers from around the world. As the Christmas and Halloween gift markets continue to grow, Chinese companies are well-positioned to meet the rising demand. With the integration of traditional Chinese elements and modern innovations, these products are gaining attention both domestically and internationally.

