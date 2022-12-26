Original title: The boom in going overseas continues to heat up, and the Ministry of Commerce has taken multiple measures to help business recover

The recovery of foreign trade ushered in new assistance. On December 23, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce introduced that the Ministry of Commerce will continue to guide localities, support foreign trade enterprises in promoting trade and supply and purchase docking, and make greater efforts to promote foreign trade to stabilize the scale and optimize the structure.

The assistance of the Ministry of Commerce is based on the upsurge of going overseas that has lasted for nearly a month. At present, the first cities to go to sea have already taken the next step in the recovery of foreign trade and started recruiting workers across provinces. In this regard, experts analyzed that actively exploring overseas markets is expected to quickly bring new growth in the short term and inject new vitality into economic development. At the same time, with the increase of foreign trade orders, more provinces and cities may join in the “recruitment” action. However, there are still many “next steps” that need to be considered if “going overseas to grab orders” is to be truly successful.

Ministry of Commerce shot

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce, at present, the foreign trade situation is complex and severe. Many foreign trade enterprises have declined orders to varying degrees, and some labor-intensive products have been greatly affected. In response to the above situation, various localities have actively adopted various measures to help enterprises cope. The Ministry of Commerce will continue to guide localities, support foreign trade enterprises in promoting trade and supply and purchase, and make greater efforts to promote stable scale and optimized structure of foreign trade.

Specifically, the Ministry of Commerce will facilitate the exchange of business personnel, continue to support localities to use business charter flights and commercial flight resources, and facilitate foreign trade company personnel to go abroad to participate in exhibitions, conduct business negotiations and other business activities. At the same time, it will promote and optimize the service guarantee measures for inbound personnel in due course, and provide more convenience for overseas business personnel to carry out business negotiation activities in China.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Commerce will also play the role of various exhibitions, and work with local governments to increase support for enterprises to participate in exhibitions, study eligible exhibitions to restart offline exhibitions in due course, and continue to cultivate high-quality online exhibitions. Actively support qualified places to expand the scale of overseas exhibitions and serve more foreign trade enterprises.

In addition, in response to some small and medium-sized foreign trade companies reporting that it is difficult and expensive to obtain overseas market information, the Ministry of Commerce will guide local governments and relevant agencies to improve their ability to provide information services in overseas markets, and support small and medium-sized foreign trade companies to obtain more high-quality information services.

“In fact, compared with provincial and municipal business groups directly connecting customers and orders, the Ministry of Commerce expands business scale and promotes the development of internal and external circulation through the market economic model of industrial chains and supply chains.” Beijing Technology and Business University Business Economics Research Institute Director Hong Tao told the Beijing Business Daily reporter, “Under the current circumstances, my country’s import and export trade must be effective in terms of point and orderly in aspect. Therefore, I am in favor of this combination of market and government. The method can explore and promote the development of my country’s import and export trade in a point-to-face manner.”

Boom is in full swing

The upsurge of overseas orders has been going on for a while, and it is continuing to expand. On December 3, Zhejiang launched the “Thousands of Regiments and Thousands of Enterprises to Expand the Market and Grab Orders”. This operation is the first overseas business mission organized at the provincial level in Zhejiang Province since the outbreak.

“The only stock market in China has serious homogeneity and fierce competition. Actively exploring overseas markets is expected to quickly bring new growth in the short term and inject new vitality into economic development.” Deng Zhidong, general manager of Hainan Boao Medical Technology Co., Ltd., accepted Beijing A reporter from the Commercial Daily said, “The Ministry of Commerce and the provincial governments are the main force in promoting economic recovery. Going out to sea to expand the market and find the right direction is a proactive, hard-working, pragmatic and effective measure.”

Therefore, various places have successively carried out sea operations. On December 5th, the business charter flight “group to sea” organized by the Sichuan Provincial Department of Commerce officially took place to expand the market in Europe. A total of 40 people from 31 foreign trade companies flew to France, Germany, and Italy to carry out economic and trade promotion activities for a period of 9 days. This is also the first overseas business mission organized at the provincial level in Sichuan since the outbreak. From December 9th to 18th, the charter flight service to France and Germany organized by the Suzhou Municipal Bureau of Commerce started. This charter flight is China‘s first charter flight to France and Germany since the outbreak of the epidemic in 2020.

Subsequently, Hainan created the first precedent in the country where a provincial leader led a delegation to attract investment abroad since the epidemic. According to Hainan Daily, on December 9, a delegation of the Hainan provincial government led by Vice Governor Ni Qiang set off from Haikou to promote investment in Hong Kong and Germany. The Department of Commerce of Shandong Province plans to organize enterprises to go to Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, and the European Union to carry out business negotiation activities. The time is planned to be from mid-December to mid-January next year. The activities will focus on small and medium-sized enterprises. Dawan News reported that Anhui will also soon make some moves in attracting foreign investment and grabbing orders.

Tian Yuan, an associate researcher at the Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation of the Ministry of Commerce, once predicted in an interview with a reporter from Beijing Business Daily that in the future, more provinces and cities will join the list of “grabbing orders” for going overseas, and go all out to stabilize the basic foreign trade market.

Go to “Next Bar”

After going out to sea, the recovery of foreign trade has entered the next step. At present, with the increase in orders, the provinces and cities that go to sea first have fired the “first shot” of recruitment. From December 19th to 20th, Guangdong Human Resources and Social Security Department organized 10 key enterprises and human resources institutions to go to Hezhou, Guangxi, to solve the job needs of enterprises in the first time, and take the lead in inter-provincial docking and employment in the country. During the period, Zhongshan and Hezhou held a labor service matchmaking symposium, and the human resources and social security departments of both parties signed a labor service cooperation agreement. It is expected that this trip will add nearly 30,000 labor force to Zhongshan. It is reported that Guangdong also plans to carry out offline and online docking with key labor exporting provinces outside the province by the end of March next year, and hold more than 2,000 job recruitment activities.

“Recently, our orders have skyrocketed, and orders for various products have been scheduled until the first quarter of next year, and we urgently need to recruit more workers. This time, the province acted early and organized us to ‘grab people’ outside the province a month before the Spring Festival. Urgent.” On the bus to Guangxi, Wu Yeyan, a staff member of Galanz’s Human Resources Department, said in an interview with the media.

Hainan is not far behind. On December 20th, the departure ceremony for the 2023 school recruitment activity of Hainan’s “Hundred Fields, Ten thousand Posts, Four Cities Co-organized” was held. On the 21st, Hainan Province simultaneously recruited talents in Shanghai, Wuhan, Hubei, Changsha, Hunan, and Chengdu, Sichuan. Intelligence activities.

Hong Tao pointed out that there may be more provinces and cities joining the “recruitment” action in the future. “The mutual convection and exchange between provinces with large population, large labor force and large industrial and commercial provinces is of great significance.” Hong Tao said, “Sichuan, Chongqing, Henan, Hunan, Hubei, etc. have the characteristics of complementing each other with Guangdong, Fujian, and Hainan, while Shandong , Anhui, Jiangxi, and Henan are also often associated with Zhejiang, Jiangsu, and Shanghai, which all have certain regularities and need to be guided according to their objectivity.”

From going overseas to grab orders to cross-province grabbing people, they are all systematic measures to promote the recovery of foreign trade. However, to further promote the recovery of foreign trade, it is necessary to take the next step of “recruiting workers” in a timely and steady manner. “Single grabbing cannot be won. ‘Going overseas to grab orders’ is of a nature promoted by the government. Subsidies for business trips and exhibitions will promote the prosperity of ‘going overseas to grab orders’, but sustainable development is very important.” Hong Tao said bluntly , “Therefore, to truly succeed in ‘going overseas to grab orders’, we must consider several points: first, foreign orders need to be done by China, second, China needs to participate in other international exhibitions, and third, the existence of long-term business partnerships. The point is the ‘next step’ that needs to be considered when grabbing orders.”