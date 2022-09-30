Original title: Apple iPhone 14 is cold: 14 Plus is more popular than 13 mini, and demand for 14 Pro Max is strong

IT House news on September 30th, during this time, everyone has often heard that the iPhone 14 Pro models are selling better than other iPhone 14 series models.

Now, DSCC analyst Ross Young has some details. This time, he focused on the shipment comparison of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro with last year’s iPhone 13 series.

Young’s latest data is based on panel order supply chain information, which essentially refers to the number of display panels Apple ordered from suppliers during the iPhone 14 production process. This could serve as an early indicator of Apple’s selection of “which models to prioritize” based on demand data.

The data shows that panel orders for the iPhone 14 Pro Max are 18% higher than orders for the iPhone 13 Pro Max in the same period last year. Meanwhile, orders for iPhone 14 panels fell 38% from the same period last year for the iPhone 13.

Young’s data also shows how popular the iPhone 14 Pro Max is this year, compared to the model that accounts for the majority of iPhone 14 panel orders. Overall, total orders for iPhone 14 panels this year are slightly higher than the iPhone 13 in the same period last year, mainly due to increased demand for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Finally, Young’s data shows that panel orders for the iPhone 14 Plus are significantly higher than those for the iPhone 13 mini. IT House has learned that, at present, Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus is scheduled to be officially launched on October 7 next week, and users can still get the new phone on the day of launch, indicating that Apple may have produced more Plus models than demand. .

Bloomberg recently reported that Apple plans to ramp up production of the iPhone 14 as the holiday season approaches. But the idea was abandoned due to lower-than-expected demand. Ming-Chi Kuo has also repeatedly stated that the iPhone 14 Pro Max is Apple's most popular iPhone this year.

