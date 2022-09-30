The gym and related sports facilities are used exclusively for physical education lessons, for exercises related to the activities of school sports groups and for projects related to physical education that fall within the PTOF. As an exception, the school manager’s office may grant the use of the gym for other school activities, without prejudice to the responsibility of those who use it for the supervision of pupils and any damage to structures and equipment.

Access to gyms, the football field and other sports facilities outside the gym

The teacher will allow access to the gyms / soccer field and other sports facilities outside the gym, only for students who have to attend the lesson time in physical and sports sciences / physical education and during the hour itself. Access to the gym / football field and other sports facilities outside the gym is allowed only if equipped with gym shoes for the exclusive use of the gym / football field, and clothing suitable for sporting activity.

The prohibitions on the use of the facilities

It is forbidden for students to enter the gym / football field, or to use the tools except in the presence of the teacher of motor science and sports / physical education. Access to the gyms / football fields, outside class hours, is allowed to the student only if specifically authorized by the teacher and under her personal responsibility and supervision. It is absolutely forbidden for pupils not involved in motor science and sports / physical education lessons, or strangers, to stay in the gym / football field, or in the premises adjacent to the same sports facilities. The presence of unauthorized persons will be reported by the teachers and / or ATA staff to the office of the headmaster.

Responsibility of teachers and ATA staff in the gym / football field and other sports facilities outside the gym

Supervision in the gyms / football fields and other sports facilities outside the gym is entrusted to the teacher of the lesson time, or to the teachers of the classes who go to the same gym at the same time. The teacher, while carrying out the lessons in the gym / football field, must ensure adequate supervision of the students and observe the general rules on supervision referred to in these provisions.

During the lessons, each teacher is responsible for the correct use of tools and for the tidying up and custody of the material used at the end of the lesson.

The report of the accident

The teacher on duty will promptly report to the school headmaster's office, by completing and signing the appropriate accident report form, all accidents, even of minor seriousness, that may occur during sporting activity. Any injury, which the teacher is not aware of at the time of the incident must be verbally reported by the pupil to the teacher by the end of the lesson or at the latest by the end of the lessons on the same day in which the accident occurred. It is the duty of the school employee on duty to lock the locker room, where the lockers used by the students for storing clothes and personal items are located, during lesson hours. Exercise and sports science teachers are required to take their pupils in their class time out of the class according to the published timetable and return them to their own class at the end of the class time.

Some directives of the head teacher

Following are some of the directives that the head teacher may have, to which pupils and teachers of motor science and sports are required to follow in carrying out their work during their lesson hours. To carry out their lesson in the gymnasium / soccer field, teachers of physical education and sports (physical education) are required to pick up their pupils of their lesson time according to their current service schedule, already published, and accompany them in their own class at the end of their class hour. To avoid the accumulation of harmful and foreseeable delays with respect to the regular conduct of the lessons, teachers must:

to pick up their pupils in their classrooms at the sound of the bell at the hour corresponding to the lesson;

accompany the students to the gym / football field;

carry out the lesson;

stop activities before the end of their lesson time to ensure that pupils prepare in time for return to their classrooms located in the central plexus;

allow pupils to go to the changing rooms and change their shoes and clothes, in order to avoid letting the sweat dry while you are again exposed to low outside temperatures, especially in the cold season;

accompany the pupils back to their classrooms, in time for the start of their next lesson.

The obligations of teachers

While students are staying in the gym / soccer field or other facilities:

Teachers are obliged to constantly supervise the pupils and to be vigilant in their presence.

Teachers are obliged to explain to the pupils the type of activity in which they will be involved, the type and implications of use of the equipment used, the spaces suitable for carrying out the activities, their limits of use and movement, the rules of conduct to be follow before carrying out any activity, especially those involving moving and running.

The teachers will take care to evaluate that the activities are carried out in spaces suitable for the concrete needs of the same.

Transfers to and from the gym, and back to the classroom

During the transfers to and from the gym, and back to the classroom, students are always accompanied by their teacher. The entrance and exit from the central plexus must take place only and exclusively from the main door that overlooks the courtyard in front of the central building. For safety reasons, it is absolutely forbidden to use other exits other than the one identified above. Pupils are prohibited from leaving their classroom and reaching the gyms / football fields without their teacher or vice versa, their classrooms, once the exercise and sports science (physical education) lesson is over. The scrupulous observance of the provisions of the head teacher will not only increase the degree of safety, order and efficiency of the lessons, but also useless and harmful reasons for misunderstanding between the head teacher and the users, whether they are teachers, school collaborators or students, and of measures for the imposition of disciplinary sanctions if ever the need arises.

Management arrangement for use of the gym

