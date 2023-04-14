Filling your suitcase when you have a trip ahead of you can be a challenge. Because you always have to pack the right things, in a clever and space-saving way. You can find out how to pack your suitcase for the cruise using our tips in this article. Continue reading!

Find out what’s planned for your cabin

Before you start packing, and if this is your first cruise, it’s a good idea to check the room description to see what’s in store for you. Because if you know what you’ll be provided with, you can cross those things off your packing list. Many cruise lines offer at least these things:

bathrobes

hair dryer

Shampoo/conditioner/bath products

carry bag

slippers

Lippenbalsam

parasol

beach towels

Make a packing checklist

The most important thing about packing is creating a packing checklist that includes everything you need, from clothes to toiletries to electronics. Take a few days to go through the list so you can be sure you haven’t forgotten anything. Such a checklist will help you stay organized and stress-free while packing your bags.

How to pack your hand luggage

Pack a change of clothes and important medication or toiletries in the bags you take with you on board. This way you’ll have the important stuff with you and won’t be at a loss until you’re waiting for your luggage to be delivered and you need something important that you don’t have on hand.

Pack only essential toiletries

Toiletries such as soap and shampoo can always be found on board. However, some cruise lines’ main cabins have a limited supply of toiletries. Most cabins come with flimsy hairdryers, so pack your own if you’re fussy.

Inquire about the dress code

If you want to dress formally, don’t worry, but do inquire about the dress code. Most people tend to dress informally. “Casual Smart” is now the ubiquitous evening wear; even jeans are now a staple of the wardrobe in the dining rooms of many cruise ships.

Pack your bags for the cruise according to the destination

As a rule, you have to consider that some places are more formal than others. For example, if you are traveling in Europe, you should pack more casual clothes. On other cruise routes, e.g. In the Caribbean, for example, things are more casual than usual. And don’t forget to think about your activities in the port. Flip-flops are a good idea for a day at the beach, but you should bring more comfortable shoes for long sightseeing trips or excursions such as hiking or cycling.

A folding bag comes to the rescue

You’ll probably buy at least a few souvenirs during your cruise, and for that you’ll need space in your luggage. What would be recommended? Pack a folding bag. It doesn’t take up much space in your suitcase and you can fill it up and check it in for the return flight.

Mix and match outfits

If you can double-use your clothes, you won’t have to pay excess baggage fees. You can combine bottoms with different tops. Change up the look of a formal outfit with different accessories (jewelry, ties, scarves) instead of taking two suits or cocktail dresses with you. Your fellow travelers won’t notice (or mind) if you wear the same outfit twice.

Some things are not available on board

Most cruise ship cabins are not equipped with alarm clocks, so bring your own. If you’re using your phone, put it on airplane mode so you don’t incur roaming charges in foreign waters. Other things you may want to pack because they are not available on board or are very expensive are: travel adapters, over-the-counter medication, batteries, camera memory cards, sunscreen, earplugs, plastic bags for carrying liquids or wet items, and power strips for charging all of your electronics.

Don’t forget any important documents

Always make sure you have all necessary ID and cruise documents with you – and never pack them in your checked baggage. Have your photo ID and cruise ship boarding pass ready so you can board even if your suitcase misses the ship. Make sure you have the correct type of ID for your cruise destination, be it a passport or birth certificate and photo ID. There have been cases where newcomers to cruises have been turned away from the cruise terminal because they only had a copy of their birth certificate (and not the required original) or a passport with a name that doesn’t match that on the ship’s manifest (common on a honeymoon) . If you need a visa or vaccinations for your travel area, you should also take these documents with you.