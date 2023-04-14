1928 – NORTH MARKET. 95 years ago, on Friday, April 14, 1928, the Mercado Norte was inaugurated, on the land that until then was occupied by the traditional Plaza España, between Oncativo, San Martín, Rivadavia and Pasaje Cantacara streets.

The new European-style facilities opened their doors at 11 in the morning of that day, and initially allowed them to house 40 stalls selling red meat, 22 white meat, 12 fish, 12 fruit, 10 vegetable and another 10 of cold cuts and various products.

In total, according to the Government of Córdoba, the new Mercado Norte began its activities with 106 retail stores for perishable products, becoming at that time the largest shopping center in the interior of the country.

The history of the North Market: from square to market

In 1859, Domingo Funes was hired to build the Plaza Marchena, or Mercado Norte, in the block formed by the current streets of San Martín, Oncativo, Rivadavia and Sarmiento. It was the entry point for the carts that brought the products to supply the city.

These works were ready in 1870, by which time the place was already recognized as Plaza España.

However, it was only at the beginning of the 1880s, between 1881 and 1883, when the place began to take shape after the construction of a fence with a doorway that framed the old square, and inside rooms for sales premises. External rooms were later added.

Between 1912 and 1925 there were several projects to build a new market to replace the old one, but all were scrapped. During the administration of Emilio F. Olmos (1925-1929) a contest was called for the presentation of preliminary projects for the construction of the market.

The design of the new and imposing building was carried out by the architects Hortal y Godoy. The construction was directed by the renowned engineers Frías and Díaz Lescano.

The foundation stone was laid on February 2, 1927 and, finally, the inauguration was on April 14, 1928.

More ephemeris

1871 – CHACARITA CEMETERY. The Chacarita Cemetery was inaugurated in record time due to the large number of deaths caused by the yellow fever epidemic that affected Buenos Aires. With an area of ​​95 hectares, it is the largest cemetery in the city.

1912 – TITANIC liner. The British liner RMS Titanic, the largest in the world at the time of its construction, collides with an iceberg and sinks in the Atlantic Ocean, 600 kilometers from the island of Newfoundland, an accident that cost the lives of 1,496 of the 2,208 passengers that she had on board on her maiden voyage to New York City. It is the greatest tragedy in the history of naval passenger transport.

The voice published the story of Edgar Andrew, the only Argentine (Cordoba) who traveled on the Titanic. There were several notes in recent years. In 2019, for example, when their relatives provided surprising new information found about his life and death.

[1945-AMERICANTELENEWSThe national news agency Telenoticiosa Americana, predecessor of the current Télam Sociedad del Estado, is created at the request of the Secretary of Labor and Welfare, Juan Domingo Perón. In its beginnings, the agency functioned as a public and private capital company. Its first director was Jerónimo Jutronich.

[1945-RITCHIEBLACKMORE Born in the city of Weston-super-mare (England, United Kingdom) is the British musician and composer Richard Hugh “Ritchie” Blackmore, guitarist and founder of the hard rock bands Deep Purple and Rainbow. He recorded more than 30 albums.

1973 – ADRIEN BRODY. American actor and producer Adrien Nicholas Brody, star of the film The Pianist, directed by Roman Polanski, with which he won an Oscar in 2002, among other awards, was born in the Woodhaven neighborhood of New York.

1978 – DANTE PANZERI. At the age of 56, the sports journalist Dante Panzeri, noted for the influence of his opinions, especially in his columns in the magazine El Gráfico, died in Buenos Aires. His definition of soccer as “dynamics of the unexpected” inaugurated a new way of seeing and analyzing this sport in Argentina and other Latin American countries.

1979 – VICTOR GALINDEZ. Argentine boxer Víctor Galíndez regains the World Boxing Association (WBA) middle heavyweight title by defeating American Mike Rossman by technical knockout in the ninth round of a fight in Las Vegas (Nevada, USA).

1980 – IRON MAIDEN. The British heavy metal band Iron Maiden launches its first album in London, which bears his name and is the only one recorded with guitarist Dennis Stratton, who left the group in October 1980.

1986 – SIMONE DE BEAUVOIR. At the age of 78, the French writer and philosopher Simone De Beauvoir, author of the work The Second Sex, which is considered fundamental in the history of feminism, dies in Paris.

2012 – MARIO SAPAG. The actor, comedian and television host Mario Sapag (Antonio Sapag), who gained popularity for his imitations of political and sports personalities, among others, dies in Buenos Aires at the age of 76.

2015 – BARACK OBAMA. The president of the United States, Barack Obama, removes Cuba from the list of “State sponsors of terrorism” in a gesture of détente in relations with the communist government of the Caribbean country. Cuba was once again included on that list by President Donald Trump in January 2020, days before the end of his term.

2023 – DAY OF THE AMERICAS. Since 1931, Americas Day has been celebrated in commemoration of the date in 1890 when the Union of American Republics, predecessor of the Organization of American States (OAS), was created in Washington.

Other ephemeris

1865.- US President Abraham Lincoln was shot in the neck and died the following day.

1890.- The Pan American Union is born at the International American Conference held in Washington, which establishes this date as “Day of the Americas.”

1894: Thomas Edison introduces the kinetoscope, precursor to motion pictures.

1900.- Creation of the International Cycling Union.

1907.- Strong earthquake in Acapulco (Mexico), which destroys almost the entire city.

1909.- The Ottoman government assassinates some 30,000 Armenian Christians in the city of Adana Vilayet (Turkey), known as the Adana massacre.

1912.- Shipwreck of the “Titanic”, the largest ocean liner in the world, colliding with an iceberg off Newfoundland. 1,513 people die.

1929.- The Monaco Circuit is inaugurated.

1931.- Proclamation of the Second Republic in Spain and constitution of a provisional Government chaired by Niceto Alcalá Zamora. King Alfonso XIII goes into exile.

1936.- The theater group “La Barraca”, created by Federico García Lorca, makes its last performance in Barcelona.

1958.- The Soviet spacecraft Sputnik 2 disintegrates with Laika the dog inside when it enters the atmosphere.

1965.- The US launches napalm bombs against targets in North Vietnam, causing an unknown number of civilian victims.

1980.- The new wave British heavy metal band Iron Maiden releases its first studio album, in London.

1985.- The American Popular Revolutionary Alliance (APRA) wins the presidential and legislative elections in Peru. Alán García, new president.

1989.- The Sandinista government of Nicaragua presents democratizing reforms to Parliament and condemns the help of the US president, George Bush, to the “contras”.

1999.- War in Yugoslavia: a mistaken attack by a NATO F-16 causes the death of 75 Kosovar refugees in Kosovo.

2000.- The Russian Duma ratifies the Start II treaty signed with the United States in 1993 for a drastic reduction of offensive nuclear weapons.

2002.- Hugo Chávez is replaced as president of Venezuela, after a coup d’état that ousts him from power for 48 hours.

2003.- A consortium of six countries, including the US and the UK, deciphered the complete sequence of the human genome.

2013.- Nicolás Maduro wins the presidential elections in Venezuela.

2018.- The US leads an air strike together with the United Kingdom and France against several facilities where it suspects that the Syrian regime is developing chemical weapons.

2020.- The president of the United States, Donald Trump, orders, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, to freeze the funds that his country contributes to the World Health Organization (WHO).

2021.- The Prado Museum receives the donation of “Hannibal Vencedor”, Goya’s first documented work.

BIRTHS

1578.- Felipe III of Austria, future King of Spain.

1892.- Juan Belmonte, Spanish bullfighter.

1925.- Rod Steiger, American actor.

1929.- Chadli Benyedid, former president of Algeria.

1940.- Julie Christie, British actress.

1973.- Adrien Brody, American actor.

1998.- Arthur Bowen, British actor.

DEATHS

1759.- J. Federico Handel, English musician.

1917.- Lejzer L. Zamenhof, Russian linguist, creator of Esperanto.

1986.- Simone de Beauvoir, French writer.

1995.- Mario Carotenuto, Italian actor.

1999.- Nicola Trussardi, Italian fashion designer.

2001.- Hiroshi Teshigahara, director of Japanese cinema.

2015.- Percy Sledge, American singer.

2017.- Martín Elías, Colombian singer.

2019.- Bibi Andersson, Swedish actress.

2021.- Bernie Madoff, American financier.

