It is not an exaggeration to say that Sony WH-1000XM5 is the strongest noise-canceling headphone on the market. The V1 chip in it is one of the reasons why the machine has higher ANC computing power. Now everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the performance of high-end models at a lower price, because the newly launched mid-range product WH-CH720N is being distributed to use this chip, and at the same time, it has become the lightest ANC wireless with a weight of about 420g Wear headphones.

However, due to limited positioning, WH-CH720N only supports DSEE sound effects, but retains 20 levels of ambient sound adjustment. The battery life is 5 hours longer than the flagship model, up to 35 hours, and it also has the ability to charge for 3 minutes and play for 60 minutes. The multi-point connection that Sony has added to the active models has also appeared on the WH-CH720N, and it also supports functions such as voice assistant and adaptive sound control that automatically switches modes by region.

The focus of this headset, of course, is the price. The Sony WH-CH720N is priced at $148, which is far cheaper than the $400 for the 1000XM5.

Sony also came up with another entry-level headset, the WH-CH250, which supports DSEE and multi-point connection earmuffs for only $60, but it does not have selling points such as ANC and long battery life.