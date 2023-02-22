Home Sports Day Around the Bay: Wind Knocks Out More Lines, Now More Than 100,000 Customers Without Power
Sports

Day Around the Bay: Wind Knocks Out More Lines, Now More Than 100,000 Customers Without Power

by admin
Day Around the Bay: Wind Knocks Out More Lines, Now More Than 100,000 Customers Without Power
  • Today’s cataclysmic wind storms show no sign of dying down, and now more than 100,000 households are without power. Our 4 p.m. report noted that 70,000 Bay Area PG&E customers were without power because of the winds, but that number is now up to 112,400. [KRON4]
  • Though on the brighter side, westbound traffic on the Bay Bridge has (mostly) reopened after a fallen tree blocked lanes Tuesday afternoon. Three lanes of westbound traffic were initially closed, but now four of the five lanes have reopened, and the CHP assesses that all lanes should be reopen by around 7 p.m. [@CHPSanFrancisco via Twitter]
  • Richmond District Dungeness crab spot PPQ Dungeness Island has closed, but do not fret, as they’re just moving two blocks away. Their last day at 2232 Clement Street was on February 20and while we don’t have a reopening date, they’ve staked out their new home at ​​5821 Geary Boulevard (at 22nd Avenue). [Eater SF]
  • SFPD is asking the public’s help in finding a suspect who stabbed a 67-year-old woman in the Tenderloin in June, a suspect SFPD describes as a “Hispanic male in his 20’s or 30’s. He is approximately 5’06 with a heavy-set build and dark hair.” [Examiner]
  • Former San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo has reportedly said he’s interested in running for either Rep. Zoe Lofgren or Rep. Anna Eshoo’s seat, though he hasn’t decided which. [San Jose Spotlight]
  • Bruce Springsteeen and the E Street band added a second Chase Center date for their tour, this one on December 10. [breaking latest news]
See also  Serie C: the results of groups B and C

Image: @SantaRosaFire via Twitter

You may also like

Champions: Eintracht Frankfurt-Naples 0-2 – Football

5 of the most extreme races in the...

Polish women betrayed the goals for M¦ in...

LNP confirms itself as a partner of the...

Chen Yufei and Wang Yilyu truce to the...

Eintracht Frankfurt struggles with a red card for...

Salernitana, Iervolino: ‘Sousa identikit ideal for us’

Pioli wins the Golden Bench. Pecchia and Baldini...

“Naples in the quarter-finals of the Champions League?”,...

Champions League: Real Madrid thrash Liverpool, Naples win...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy