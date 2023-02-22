9
- Today’s cataclysmic wind storms show no sign of dying down, and now more than 100,000 households are without power. Our 4 p.m. report noted that 70,000 Bay Area PG&E customers were without power because of the winds, but that number is now up to 112,400. [KRON4]
Right now along the Westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge. If you are coming into San Francisco this is what you will see. Wind took this tree down. Two cars damaged. No injuries. Live at 6 on @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/Vfzws5UhRa
- Though on the brighter side, westbound traffic on the Bay Bridge has (mostly) reopened after a fallen tree blocked lanes Tuesday afternoon. Three lanes of westbound traffic were initially closed, but now four of the five lanes have reopened, and the CHP assesses that all lanes should be reopen by around 7 p.m. [@CHPSanFrancisco via Twitter]
- Richmond District Dungeness crab spot PPQ Dungeness Island has closed, but do not fret, as they’re just moving two blocks away. Their last day at 2232 Clement Street was on February 20and while we don’t have a reopening date, they’ve staked out their new home at 5821 Geary Boulevard (at 22nd Avenue). [Eater SF]
- SFPD is asking the public’s help in finding a suspect who stabbed a 67-year-old woman in the Tenderloin in June, a suspect SFPD describes as a “Hispanic male in his 20’s or 30’s. He is approximately 5’06 with a heavy-set build and dark hair.” [Examiner]
- Former San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo has reportedly said he’s interested in running for either Rep. Zoe Lofgren or Rep. Anna Eshoo’s seat, though he hasn’t decided which. [San Jose Spotlight]
- Bruce Springsteeen and the E Street band added a second Chase Center date for their tour, this one on December 10. [breaking latest news]
