It is well known that the preferred means of travel for Italians is always the car. Better than the plane because it is more sustainable and than the train for greater freedom of movement. Europe is also full of unique routes in the world: ranging from the magic of Scotland, between Applecross and Lochcarron, to that of the Grossglockner Alpine Road.

Without forgetting a shorter but at the same time spectacular route, that is the one that goes from one island to the other off the Norwegian Atlantic coast, via the “road of the sea”: 8 kilometers between the cities of Vevang and Kårvåg. Enchanting roads, breathtaking landscapes, but to be approached with caution. Because emotion cannot be separated from safety. And here technology helps, now on board all the best cars of the latest generation, with increasingly fascinating solutions.





But the new Defender 130 does more and extends the adventure safely to everyone, offers more interior space, and is perfect for family all-terrain expeditions. Not only that: it can accommodate up to eight people with superior comfort.

It is longer (5,358 mm for 3 rows of full size seats) but still remains agile even off-road. It’s bigger, but still elegant – thanks in part to the new Sedona Red color option – exclusive to the 130, which adds even more depth and sophistication to the design. All models come standard with a panoramic roof, with a second sunroof above the third row that characterizes all Defender 130s. Attention to all details and travel comfort for all passengers, including those in the third row who will travel in an airy and bright cabin.





On board, even the latest connected technologies and chassis systems – such as the new 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen, standard electronic air suspension, and Cabin Air Purification Plus system – provide maximum support and comfort for modern day trips in off-road.

To find the best routes

The 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen (also found on Defender 90 and 110) allows greater control of key vehicle functions via a clear and intuitive display. The curved glass interface offers fast, state-of-the-art functionality and is responsive as soon as the vehicle is started. Simple menu structure and Software Over The Air updates. The driver can customize the three-panel layout to suit his preferences and most commonly used functions. The intelligent system is able to learn habits and will adapt accordingly, for example, suggesting the best route at the beginning of a known route and reducing the number of audio instructions of the voice guidance, when traveling in a familiar environment. The Defender 130 integrates the what3words global localization platform, offering customers accurate and precise navigation even in the most remote environments.





Improve the air quality on board

Thanks to the Cabin Air Purification Plus, which makes its debut with the Defender 130, it improves the air quality on board. It is standard on the largest Defender in the range and employs nanoe technologyTM X for allergen reduction and pathogen removal, helping to significantly reduce odors and viruses. In addition, CO2 Management and PM2.5 Cabin Air Filtration devices improve the cabin environment by monitoring indoor and outdoor air and adjusting accordingly, ensuring occupants the best available air quality.

Advanced nanoe technology TM X has been scientifically proven to significantly reduce viruses and bacteria and the “Purge” function allows customers to prepare the cabin before departure, remotely, using their smartphone, to ensure optimal air quality from the start of each trip .





The intelligent engine

Defender 130 is available with a choice of electrified powertrains, including the P400 mild-hybrid Ingenium six-cylinder petrol engines and the D250 and D300 Ingenium six-cylinder diesels. MHEV (Mild-Hybrid Electric Vehicle) technology underpins Land Rover’s six-cylinder Ingenium powertrains, providing seamless responsiveness and increased fuel economy. It uses a 48V integrated belt-driven starter generator (BiSG) that collects energy normally lost during braking and deceleration, which is stored and used later on while traveling, also making the stop system quicker and more efficient.





The plus for families

For families, ISOFIX child seat attachments are found on up to five of the passenger seats, on the outer second and third row seats, as well as on the front passenger seat. The five-seater version of the Defender 130 offers a large cargo area of ​​up to 2,5161 liters with the second row folded.





For those who love history

Defender celebrates Land Rover’s 75th anniversary with the new Defender 75th Limited Edition. New Grasmere Green color for exteriors and interiors with exclusive 75 Years graphics – available on 90 and 110 models. It is celebratory but always innovative: equipped with the latest technology, it includes the 3D surround camera system, LED Matrix headlights and configurable Terrain Response. In the Italian market, the Defender 75th Limited Edition will be offered as a priority to current and former owners of Defender of any version.

To find out more, visit the website www.landrover.it