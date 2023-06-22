The way to quickly open the Windows desktop icon settings (Windows 10/11 common)

This article is still written for myself as a reminder. Basically, Windows 11 needs to use this command. Originally, it was opened in Settings→Personalization→Theme→Desktop Icon Settings.

This function is to set to display commonly used icons on the desktop, which are hidden by Microsoft (Note 1), such as local machine (Note 2), console and network (Note 2).

Note 1. Because they think you don’t need it, they want you to directly click the folder shortcut on the taskbar.

Note 2. In the old version of Windows, it was called Computer (7) or My Computer (XP); the old name of the Internet was called Network Neighborhood (XP)

Then why do you need to memorize instructions? When Windows 11 is just installed, if the installation process is not connected to the Internet, this option can be adjusted. Once connected to the network, and Windows 11 is disabled for some reason (Note 3), this desktop icon setting will be grayed out and unusable. For me, a person who helps customers install new machines all day long It is very inconvenient to say that this phenomenon does not exist on Windows 10, and it can be adjusted whether it is enabled or not.

Note 3 If the computer is a new machine and the serial number is not entered to enable it, the motherboard must be replaced due to maintenance.

There are two ways to enter commands:

1. Open CMD (command prompt character), enter

desk.cpl,

Just add a half-width comma after desk.cpl.

2. Keyboard combination Win+R, open the execution dialog box, enter

desk.cpl ,

The difference from 1. is that you need to add a blank after desk.cpl and add a half-width comma, otherwise an error that the command cannot be found will appear.

