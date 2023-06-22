Home » Listening workshop for the small municipalities of Friuli Venezia Giulia
Listening workshop for the small municipalities of Friuli Venezia Giulia

by admin

Form PA with the project FAST Small Municipalities organize the June 23rd a Udine, at the headquarters of the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, a llistening and comparison workshop aimed at Municipalities who have sent, individually or in aggregate form, the expression of interest in participating in the activities related to the administrative transition.
The aim is to collect the priority requests for simplification of administrative procedures in the fields of: environment, one-stop shop for production activities and construction.
The meeting, organized by the experts of Formez PA and by the representatives of the Regional competence center for simplification of the Autonomous Region of Friuli Venezia Giulia, will be divided into plenary sessions and group work. The results of the laboratory will make it possible to define the objectives from which to start for the elaboration of the work plans.

The FAST project offers the participating Administrations models and tools aimed at facilitating the path towards the digital and administrative transition in Small Municipalities.

The initiative is part of the activities of the FAST Project (Line B) of the Department of Public Administration, carried out by Formez PA as part of actions 1.2.1 and 1.3.1 of the PON Governance and institutional capacity 2014-2020.

