How the Italian government wants to limit China's influence

How the Italian government wants to limit China’s influence

Major shareholder Sinochem registered the planned change in the shareholder statutes in Rome, as required. The government has to give its blessing for this. Since 2012, it has been able to block or impose conditions on certain transactions in economic sectors that are in the national interest. The regulation was extended to almost all economic sectors in 2019, such as energy and transport, communications, insurance, health and food and much more. 1,300 changes have been reviewed since 2012, seven banned, 35 approved with conditions.

