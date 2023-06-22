Garhi God Bakhsh arrival of Mayor Karachi, attendance at martyrs’ shrines

Thursday, June 22, 2023, 8:05 p.m

Larkana (Ummat News) Murtaza Wahab, the newly elected mayor of Karachi, visited the shrines of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and other martyrs in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, laid floral wreaths and offered Fatiha. Speaking to the media on this occasion, he said that the mayor, deputy mayor, chairman, vice chairman, UC chairman who won the local elections in Karachi have come here in a convoy to pay homage to the martyrs, he said that Shaheed Bhutto. WBB’s philosophy was that the source of power is the people and we will serve the people.

The Chief Minister of Sindh gave a great government in Sindh and also strengthened the People’s Party in Sindh, the solution to the problems of the common man is with Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who want to get the people out of the problems. Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab said. That I promise here at the shrine of the martyrs that the people will fulfill the mandate given to Bilawal, the common man is facing problems in Karachi and I promise to try to solve them.

