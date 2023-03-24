People flee their villages because of fighting between FARDC and rebel groups in Sake, North Kivu on April 30, 2012. © MONUSCO/Sylvain Liechti”/>

The population of the city of Sake and its surroundings is gradually returning to its environment, due to the relative calm observed for more than two weeks in this region of North Kivu. The civil society of Kamuronza, which reports this information, however deplores the difficulties of survival encountered by these inhabitants. They lack food and are subjected to illegal taxes by armed groups.

According to Kamuronza civil society, about 80% of Sake residents have already returned; except for those in the villages of Kingi, Malehe and Murambi, where we are seeing a timid return because the situation is not yet reassuring.

She adds that people who try to return encounter difficulties related to the lack of food because they no longer have access to their fields.

Added to this are the barriers erected by armed groups present on the main roads, in particular the rebels of the M23.

The latter have erected roadblocks in particular at Ntulo-Kirolirwe and Mushaki, two main axes of Masisi territory, where they charge illegal taxes to road users.

This situation makes life difficult for people returning to their villages, said Léopold Muisha, president of the civil society of Kamurhonza.

“First, there is the high cost of living, food prices have doubled, even tripled. There is a double taxation, vehicles and motorcycles pay state taxes, you also have to pay colossal taxes to the M23. So, we charge 400 dollars per truck, 10 dollars or 5 for motorcycles, depending on whether you are transporting people or goods,” he regretted.

Léopold Muisha fears that the collection of illegal taxes will enrich this rebellion:

“In any case, this situation is enriching the M23, which is financing a rebellion. There are hundreds of traffic, multiplied by 400 dollars it is beyond 40,000 per axis, per week”.

He adds that school activities remain paralyzed in Sake and its surroundings. Several schools have been destroyed and their benches used as firewood by the belligerents, while others are occupied by the displaced.

“Parents wonder what will be the fate of finalist high school students », Reports this civil society actor.

According to several sources, the regional EAC force is deployed on these roads, where the rebels are charging illegal taxes to the population, particularly in Mushaki and Kirolirwe.