The whistleblower who has repeatedly accurately predicted PlayStation dynamics claims that PS5 Pro will come out at the end of 2024, and game developers will receive development tools in recent months #PlayStation 5 (192909)

Although it will be 3 years since the PlayStation 5 was launched in November 2020, due to the Covid-19 epidemic, the components and production were limited, and the supply did not gradually stabilize until this year. During this period, the console has undergone two minor revisions; according to several Tom Henderson of Insider Gaming, who accurately predicts PlayStation hardware trends, said that the rumored PlayStation 5 Pro is under active development, and game developers are expected to receive development kits in the next few weeks. end of 2024.

▲According to the news, the minor revision model after the end of 2023 will use a modular optical disc drive, and there will be no distinction between the digital version and the optical disc drive version

At present, Tom Henderson’s revelations also include that Sony will soon launch a PlayStation 5 console with a modular detachable disc drive at the end of 2023, and it is expected to announce the Q Lite, a handheld device specially designed for PS game streaming. At present, he only bluntly stated that the PS5 Pro has not suspended the development plan as rumored, but is actively developing it with the goal of announcing it by the end of 2024. At the same time, the first-party studios will also receive development kits for content development in recent months. And third-party studios will also receive them one after another by the end of 2023.

Based on the 3-year difference between the PlayStation 4 Pro and the first generation of the PlayStation 4, it is indeed reasonable to estimate that the enhanced version of the PlayStation 5 Pro will be launched in 2024; and based on the current chip production cycle, the current customized APU for the PS5 host The architecture of x86 is about to enter the end of the product cycle. Regardless of whether the subsequent new CPU and GPU architectures are adopted, the use of new processes can also bring about significant improvements in energy consumption. After all, the current x86 architecture is not like the past era of dedicated processors. Being able to fight through the same architecture design for 5 years, Sony may also have to be forced to make a revision to some extent.

