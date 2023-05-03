best program ever, what results!

Does it seem impossible to lose 5% of fat in just over a month? Not with this handy workout!

In this period in which many are paying attention to their physical shape in view of the summer, but in which time is increasingly precious, finding an effective and fast method to keep fit can be a difficult goal to achieve, but not if you know the right means! A recent study conducted by the Southern Illinois University has in fact discovered an extraordinary workout that promises to burn 5% of fat with a workout of just 20 minutes! If you’re ready to say goodbye to those extra pounds and a sagging tummy, read on and find out how to transform your body in just 45 days.

20 minutes of training for 45 days and you will say goodbye to abdominal fat, high intensity training is amazing!

The research conducted by Southern Illinois University suggests that about 15 to 20 minutes of vigorous exercise can go a long way toward flattening your tummy. According to the study author, Erik Kirkthe key lies in the activation of hormones that control metabolism, “The first set of an exercise is the one that activates the hormones that control your metabolism and doing more than three sets doesn’t help.”This is what was asserted.

To make the most of our time, it would therefore be enough to follow this recommended program:

First of all, it is necessary not to forget the importance of warming up, to be carried out for 2-3 minutes to get your body moving. You can also do some dynamic stretching exercises, hopping in place or marches in place, whatever it takes to loosen up your muscles and avoid injury.

At this point you will start with the squat, an excellent exercise for strengthening and toning the legs and buttocks. To perform them correctly, place your feet shoulder-width apart, lower yourself as if you were sitting on an imaginary chair, and then return to a standing position.

The second recommended exercise is the equally classic ones you lunge, another effective exercise to work on the legs and glutes. Take a step forward with one leg, bending the knee to 90 degrees while the other leg remains stretched behind you, then return to the starting position and repeat with the other leg.

The third exercise of the program is the Mountain climberthis dynamic exercise involves the whole body and increases your heart rate by speeding up your metabolism. To perform it, position yourself in the plank,l alternately bringing one knee towards the chest and then the other, simulating the climbing movement.

Il Bycicle crunchFinally, it will be useful for strengthening and toning the abdominal area. You will need to run the bycicle crunch lying on your back with your hands behind your head and alternately bringing one elbow to the opposite knee, while the other leg remains straight.

By following this intense workout program for 15-20 minutes a day you can achieve amazing results in just 45 days. Get ready to amaze yourself and others, with a little perseverance the costume fitting will no longer be a concern, try it for yourself.