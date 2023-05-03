Who does the woman who robbed the Lovćen bank work for? Info

Investigators from Montenegro continue to question all witnesses who had anything to do with Lovćen bank, where the fraud was committed.

The fake identification document says that it was issued on October 10 last year at the Budva branch of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. “Police officers of the security department of Herceg Novi undertake all measures and actions by order of the Basic State Prosecutor’s Office in Herceg Novi, which handles this case.“, the Montenegrin police told Vijesti, while the Lovćen bank, where the unprecedented robbery took place, said that they are at the disposal of the authorities who are conducting the investigation.

The film robbery, let’s recall, was discovered on April 13, when Budvanka MO came to the bank and said that she did not ask to be paid the money she kept with them. On April 11, the fraudster announced that she would withdraw the savings, but since it was a large amount of money, she was told to come tomorrow and the money would be waiting for her. Then she presented her ID card to the bank employee and withdrew the money, which she then put in a black backpack and left the facility. Since then, all traces of her have been lost.

According to the Montenegrin Vijesti, it is known who withdrew more than a million euros from the account of the damaged client of the Ministry of Defense from Budva in the branch of this bank in Herceg Novi. “The Montenegrin police have not yet tracked down the suspected fraudster, but the investigation so far, based on video recordings from surveillance cameras in Lovćen Bank, managed to identify the fraudster.”reports Vijesti and add that the investigation determined exactly how much money was taken.

On April 12, the bank employee paid the suspect 230,000 euros and 1.2 million dollars from the Budvanka account. According to the information available to Montenegrin media, inspectors from Montenegro also established that the suspect did not work alone.

“The fraud that was carried out in a detailed and planned way was done so that the woman did not participate in the criminal act herself, but rather worked for a criminal organization whose members, allegedly, are not from Montenegro,” write Vijesti and add:

“It is suspected that the criminal group she worked for is most likely a clan from a neighboring country that allegedly provided her with a forged identity card, in which the name and surname of the account holder, her date of birth and social security number are entered. The victim was followed and thus had her identity stolen, which was followed by a movie robbery.

After this incredible fraud, the Montenegrin police hired teams working to shed light on this robbery, which happened despite all security checks. “In addition to the police and the prosecutor’s office, the investigation was initiated by Lovćen bank itself, which checks all employees who were in contact with the fraudster”Montenegrin media interlocutors remind.

“It is determined how and when the suspect got in contact with the bank, as well as which official promised her and scheduled the time when the money would be paid to her. Also, it is checked who paid her the money without determining in detail whether it was the client whose money.

