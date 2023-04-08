Home Technology The Xbox Spring Sale kicks off with a ton of awesome deals – Gamereactor
Last week, Sony kicked off their Spring Sale (which we covered). Sony’s deal ends on April 12, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have games on the cheap. Far from it, in fact, as Microsoft has now kicked off its own spring sale, which runs until April 20th and can be found here.

To get you started, we’ve found ten really good options in a variety of genres and price ranges, both old and new, and we’re sure most of you will find something you like below:

• Batman: Arkham Collection – 80% off (£9.99 / €11.99)
• Far Cry 6 – 75% off (£14.99 / €17.49)
• Lego Star Wars： The Skywalker Saga: Galaxy Edition – 60% discount (£27.99 / €31.99)
• Lost Odyssey – 75% off (£4.99 / €6.24)
• Marvel’s Midnight Suns: Enhanced Edition – 50% discount (£32.49 / €37.49)
• Mass Effect Legendary Edition – 75% off (£14.99 / €17.49)
• New Tales from the Borderlands – 50% off (£17.49 / €19.99)
• PGA Tour 2K23: Intergenerational Edition – 65% discount (£22.74 / €26.24)
• Sonic Frontiers – 33% off (£33.49 / €40.19)
• The Bluecoats – North & South – 70% off (£7.49 / €8.99)

There’s also 20% off the new dead space remaster, which might not qualify for the super deal, but we do know a lot of you really want to play it, and now at least it’s cheaper to get digital, so It also deserves a special mention. There are also great deals on hardware, including Xbox controllers, which are also worth checking out.

If you spot some particularly good deals, we’d appreciate you mentioning your Gameactor readers in the comments section below. After all, sharing is caring.

