TheFloW reveals another critical vulnerability in PS5/PS4 jailbreak, Sony rewards $10,000

Renowned PlayStation hacker TheFloW has once again made headlines, this time for winning a $10,000 bonus from Sony through the HackerOne bug bounty program. TheFloW confirmed the news on his LinkedIn profile, sparking speculation about the nature of the vulnerability he discovered.

The exact details of the vulnerability remain unknown, as it is yet to be made public by either TheFloW or Sony. However, this latest development has reignited interest in the world of PlayStation hacking, particularly the long-awaited breakthrough in jailbreaking for PS4 and PS5.

TheFloW’s reputation in the hacking community has been built on his ability to find and exploit vulnerabilities in PlayStation systems. Until September of this year, TheFloW had been cryptic about the progress of his work, advising the community to refrain from upgrading their systems. This led many to believe that TheFloW had discovered a significant kernel vulnerability that could potentially lead to a breakthrough in jailbreaking.

Now, with the confirmation of the $10,000 bounty from Sony, it seems that TheFloW’s findings are indeed substantial. In an email from the PlayStation Security Team, TheFloW was thanked for his report and informed that his findings had been reproduced and rated as high severity, leading to the lucrative reward.

At present, Sony has given no indication of whether they plan to disclose the vulnerability chain. However, TheFloW has expressed his desire to make the vulnerability public, provided he receives approval from Sony.

As PlayStation enthusiasts eagerly await further updates, TheFloW’s latest achievement has once again proven his skill and expertise in the world of PlayStation hacking.