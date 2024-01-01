Intermittent fasting: everyone does it but there are various types and you have to choose the right one for you

Intermittent fasting is the most popular diet at the moment, but if you want to lose weight, you have to choose the type that’s right for you.

On the web for a few months, The intermittent fasting diet is very popular, even famous people such as the entrepreneur Flavio Briatore and the former prime minister Matteo Renzi have revealed that they have lost a lot of kilos thanks to this diet, which is becoming increasingly popular. For those who don’t know, intermittent fasting is based not on calories but on the times a person eats. There are different types of intermittent fasting. If you want it to work and make you lose weight, you need to choose the right formula based on your needs.

In practice, a person can eat as much as he wants but only within a limited time frame and then he must fast for the rest of the day. It is a diet that seems to work and be successful also because it is very simple to follow: you don’t have to weigh food or count calories.

Intermittent fasting would be a simple method for losing weight that is based on time and not calories. However, if you want this diet to really work, you need to choose the type of intermittent fasting that is right for you, as there are different types. Before going to discover them, however, it should be remembered that it is always advisable to undergo any diet, contact your doctor or an expert to protect your health. To avoid taking risks: it is essential to be followed by experts in the sector.

Having said that, it has been shown that intermittent fasting, if done well, not only allows you to lose weight but also lowers the body’s inflammation levels and regulates blood glucose levels. It can also help you sleep better and gives a nice boost to your metabolism. There are various intermittent fasting formulas based on the type of situation and everyone’s personal needs.

The classic formula is 16:8: you eat within a period of 8 hours – for example between 12 and 8 pm – and you fast for the remaining 16 hours. Another very popular intermittent fasting formula is the 5:2: for 5 days a week, you eat only 600 calories while the other 2 days you eat normally. The third formula, however, consists of fasting for 24 hours one day a week. Finally, there is a fourth intermittent fasting formula which is the most extreme and involves fasting all day on alternate days.

