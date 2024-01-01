Maxi intoxication during youth football tournament – News

Twenty young Salento footballers between 16 and 18 years old, playing in the very young category of Atletico Tricase, were poisoned, together with other young footballers, last night in Botricello, in the province of Catanzaro where they were away for a tournament. After playing a match they went to dinner in a local restaurant together with other teams participating in the tournament, feeling at the end of dinner the first symptoms of intoxication with nausea, vomiting and severe abdominal pain. Ambulances arrived on site, others went directly to hospital. In total, around fifty people were intoxicated, including numerous very young footballers from ASd Orlandini, from Mesagne. The last day of the tournament scheduled for today has been cancelled. Everyone has been discharged, and in these hours the Salento team is returning to Tricase. The Nas carabinieri are investigating the incident.



