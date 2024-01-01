Annual review: The sayings of 2023

“Guardiola’s team is like the final monster in the final level of a video game.” Inter Mailands Trainer Simone Inzaghi before the Champions League final against Manchester City.

“It seems like I always have to be there at this stabbing.” Coach Klaus Schmidt about another fight against relegation, this time with Altach.

“Now the question is how I can implant this in them. Unfortunately, I can’t go to Billa and buy a few grams or five kilos of self-confidence.” Rapid-Trainer Zoran Barisic about his players after a 3-2 win against Sturm Graz.

GEPA/Armin Rauthner ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick looks back on a thoroughly successful year

“I love my boys, I love this team.” ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick after the 2-0 win against Germany.

“It couldn’t have been more challenging. All that was missing was for Italy to join us as the fourth opponent.” Rangnick about the European Championship group with opponents France and the Netherlands, among others.

“First I asked: Isn’t there anyone else?” Rudi Völler about the situation when the DFB advisory group first proposed him as the new sports director at the German Football Association.

“Thomas Müller scores a goal, Rudi Völler is on the bench, so I briefly thought about whether I had tapped into a review of the World Cup in Korea. But at the top right it said live. It was a bit back to the roots.” Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel after Germany’s 2-1 win against France.

“I don’t see any further development with either of them.” Bayern coach Tuchel when asked what he said about the TV experts Lothar Matthäus and Dietmar Hamann, who had not recognized any further development in the Munich game during his time in office.

Reuters/Carl Recine Coach Thomas Tuchel rarely minces his words

“What should I have done? Should I miss?” Konrad Laimer after the announcement of his move from Leipzig to Bayern via a goal against Munich, when the transfer had already been fixed.

“I came as a bore and am now leaving as a highly emotional guy. That’s what two years in Frankfurt did to me.” The Upper Austrian coach Oliver Glasner before his departure from Eintracht.

“The greatest achievement is to be mentioned in the same sentence as Ingemar Stenmark.” Mikaela Shiffrin after equaling the Swede’s World Cup record of 86 victories.

“It’s hard to describe – and it’s not over yet.” Shiffrin under the spell of her 87th World Cup victory.

“Sorry, Hermann, but thank you.” Marco Odermatt indirectly to Hermann Maier after breaking his World Cup points record.

“I think I am the most consistent after Odi. Only he always finishes in first place, I stay somewhere around 20th place.” Patrick Feurstein finds at least a little in common with the Swiss star Marco Odermatt.

“I’m definitely not the kind of person who goes down in leather pants.” Roland Leitinger after announcing his resignation about his possible farewell trip.

“I’m a scorpion, I’m stubborn.” Cornelia Hütter explains why she keeps dealing with serious falls and the like.

GEPA/Mathias Mandl Finally, Hütter was able to enjoy her World Cup bronze

“I felt like I had seven stomach ulcers and three nervous breakdowns.” The World Cup Super G third place Hütter about the waiting time until the final result of the race.

“If you follow your heart and take it one step at a time, dreams come true.” Ski jumper Eva Pinkelnig after winning the New Year’s Eve Tournament.

“Many from outside have already said: too old, not enough talent, not enough bite. Thank God I listened to my own heart and the people closest to me.” Peety after being named athlete of the year.

GEPA/Gintare Karpaviciute Eva Pinkelnig was voted athlete of the year for her achievements

“I fly over the first jump like a plucked hen. I just messed it up.” Olympic champion Johannes Strolz about his Super-G performance at the World Championships in combination.

“I’m the least athletic person in the family!” Sebastian Korda after reaching the quarterfinals at the Australian Open, given his parents and sisters, who were very successful in tennis and golf.

“I feel like 36 is the new 26.” The 36 year old Novak Djokovic after reaching the Wimbledon final.

debate

What remains of the sporting year 2023?

“Court 17 smells like Snoop Dogg’s living room.” Alexander Zverev about the smell of marijuana at the US Open.

“It’s more like complete torture.” Dominic Thiem after his eighth defeat in the ninth game of the year.

“I thought it was raining. It was the sweat on my visor.” Mercedes-Pilot George Russell suspected precipitation at the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.

“It’s like Formula 2 versus Formula 1.” Mercedes team boss This is Wolff about Red Bull’s superiority over the competition.

“Winning the queen stage of the Tour de France is simply incredible.” Felix Gall after his triumph at the Tour de France.

“On the way I thought my power meter was going crazy. The numbers were so high.” The eventual overall winner Jonas Vingegaard after his victory in the individual time trial at the Tour de France.