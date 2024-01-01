Haiku Hands, review of his album Pleasure Beast (2023)

No more worries, let’s embrace the chaos. The central idea of ​​the second album of Haiku Hands It is basically based on saying goodbye to the year by celebrating life. Despite retaining the occasional nod that keeps the trio’s critical spirit alive, “Pleasure Beast” It is a ball of sex and freedom that focuses on enjoying the happiness of small details. This time Haiku Hands They play at not taking life too seriously to survive, thus trying to cover up all that frustration that comes directly from the real world.

It is an album of debauchery, physical and liberal. In him there constantly remains that feeling of sneaking onto the dance floor to blow up the night while everything is destroyed out there. “Pleasure Beast” pushes you to think about yourself above anything else (“Cool for You”). It is a kind of smoke that makes you levitate and activates relaxation mode in the face of the suffocating rhythm of consumer society. And a very good example of all this is that psychedelic cut that is “Elastic Love” (one of the first songs they wrote together back in 2015) where the only thing that matters is having a good time with your colleagues and going through the trip in the best possible way.

Among the producers of the project are Dan Farber (Dizzee Rascal) and Dave Sitek, a member of the Brooklyn TV On The Radio lineup. As soon as the album starts, one of the jewels of this release appears with that “All Around The World” trapped in the Los Angeles night that arose from intense conversations about mental health or the patriarchy. But, in reality, the strong point of the project comes right in the middle of the tracklist. That’s where it appears “To The Left”, alongside Sydney rapper Jamaica Moana, a six-minute song that envelops you and forces you to think about how time passes at breakneck speed and devours us. A song that seeks to reach the sky in which mythical themes live such as “I Feel Love” by Donna Summer. A comparison that should actually surprise us little, knowing that the purpose of Haiku Hands With this project it is nothing more than to make you feel full of love in every sense and completely freed from any bondage that you have been dragging in recent years. That the only thing that matters is going out dancing twenty-four hours a day.

In summary, the second LP of Haiku Hands It is an interesting album to say the least and a compilation of the trio’s personality at the present. A fun madness that goes from the accelerated “I Am Nothing” with a freestyle soul, goes through Mie’s self-parody confessing that the song “Chito” It’s called that because she couldn’t spell the word “Cheetos” correctly in Google, and it even goes as far as the carefree way in which the band is taking this release, simply as a kind of life mantra in which there is no pressure of any kind. what they can get. If there is any drawback that we can put to this idea, it is that, as we said at the beginning, although the critical spirit of the band continues to float, it is not as present as it should be in some songs that are simply touched on in passing. And of course it’s not easy to ask someone to enjoy life without thinking about anything else if you don’t give them the right tools, nor is it easy to invite the world to your “Beverly Hills party” when everything is burning around you… Maybe that’s the problem. center of “Pleasure Beast”, sin of a certain lack of humanity and warmth that makes us emotionally separate from him.

