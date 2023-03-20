Samsung has already launched a wide variety of smartphones in recent years that cover special purposes. Now a cell phone has appeared that could take an unexpected direction compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. No other manufacturer has yet done that.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 appeared with two outside displays

Samsung has always installed relatively small outdoor displays in his folding cell phones. With the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (test), the screen got a little larger, but the Chinese competition shows Samsung how it really works. With the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Samsung could not only follow the trend, but also offer a completely new version. According to a design leak, Samsung should Install two outdoor displays at the same time:

According to this, Samsung should basically keep the smaller external display of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 next to the cameras and also install a second display on the rest of the area. So could Notifications displayed energy -saving on the small display become. But if you want to do something more, for example use the camera for a selfie or open an app without wanting to open the phone, then then the larger outdoor display would be used.

If this design leak is true, then Samsung would Galaxy Z Flip 5 install a total of three displays, which the company would then have to operate with adapted software. But that shouldn’t be a big problem, after all, Samsung also managed to change the software when folding folding cell phones.

For comparison: the current folding cell phones from Samsung:

New folding cell phones from Samsung in autumn

In the past few weeks, a lot of rumors have appeared on the new folding cell phones from Samsung. The new hinge in particular will play a crucial role. It should no longer bend the display, but should roll it up, so that the fold is no longer so strong. In addition, the smartphones should not only be waterproof for the first time, but also protected against dust. That would increase the lifespan significantly.

