He blue dollar today Monday, March 20, 2023, prior to the opening of the informal market, it is listed at $379,00 for purchase and $383,00 for sale.

The parallel North American currency accumulated a total rise of $9 at the close of the last week.

So far in 2023, the blue dollar accumulates a rise of $37 after closing 2022 at $346.

How much is the official dollar trading today March 17

According to the blackboard Bank of the Argentine Nation (BNA)the official dollar today, Monday, March 20, is trading at $202,00 for purchase and $210,00 for sale.

How much is the dollar MEP

He mep dollaralso know as dollar purse trades at $368,43 for purchase and $386,85 for sale.

How much is the dollar CCL

He dollar counted with liquidation (CCL) is located on the blackboards $400,17 for purchase and $404,56 for sale.

How much is the blue dollar trading today?

How much is the Qatar dollar worth?

He qatar dollar that applies for consumption abroad with debit and credit cards of more than 300 dollars a month is listed this Monday, March 20 at $419,24.

This new exchange rate includes a 30% COUNTRY tax, a 45% deductible for Income Tax and Personal Assets, and a new 25% collection on account of Personal Assets.

How much does the euro blue trade at today

In the informal market, the euro blue today closed this March 20 at $408,00 for purchase and $412,00 for sale.

The so-called blue euro is the one that circulates in the parallel market, also called the “black market”, and usually has a higher value than the official one.

How much is the official euro today?

According to the blackboard National Bankthe official euro today monday march 20 listed on the market a $217,00 for purchase and $226,00 for sale.

How much is the official real and real blue today?

He royal officialthe official currency of BrazilIt is March 20 listed in the formal market $37,60 for purchase and $41,60 for sale, according to the blackboard of the National Bank.

For his part, he real blue hoy is listed on the parallel market $82,00 y $87,00 for buying and selling respectively.

Risk country

He risk country is an indicator developed by the JP Morgan which measures the difference that US Treasury bonds pay against those of the rest of the countries.

It is monday march 20said index places the country risk at 2,383 basis points.

