Datcha’s As OTR and Tambo are halted in their tracks to a fourth straight win. Entente II drowned the male shoreline sharks. Nice operation also for Asck, Dyto and Sémassi on the road while Unisport remains intractable at home. This is the film of the 21st day of the D1 Lonato.

Datcha’s As OTR and Tambo failed to pick up a fourth straight win. The two teams were forced to share the points. Tambo drew 2 goals everywhere in Kara against As Binah. In the derby of the capital, As Togo port and As OTR separated with a score of one goal everywhere.

L’Asck, Dyto, Sémassi and Entente II won on the road. Chauffeurs de la Kozah beat Espoir de Zio 2 goals to 1. Dyto de Lomé got the better of Kakadl de Doufelgou 2 goals to 0. In Aného Kpota Gbohloé-Su did not exist against Entente II. The male Sharks of the coast were dominated by Les Jaunes de Kodjoviakopé 2 goals to 0. Perfect hold up by Sémassi against Gomido in Kpalimé a goal to nil.

Unisport de Kouloundè beat Sara FC from Bafilo to Sokodé. The Academicians won 3 goals to 0. The opposition Asko # Anges is postponed.

The attackers were very skilful in front of the cages this weekend. A total of 17 goals were scored with an average of 2.42 goals per game. Richmond Owussu of Tambo is the top scorer of the day. He made a double. The As Binah match against Tambo was the most prolific. The nets were violated 4 times in this game. Of the 7 matches on the program, there are two draws, and five wins, four of which are away.

Scorers and ranking

As Binah 2(45′ Akimou Alassani; 84′ Marius Kluga) #2(8′ & 42′ Richmond Owussu X2)Tambo

Hope 1(67′ Coco Aziadouvo) # 2(3′ Adiabo Dikro Csc; 61′ Akoro Bilali) Asck

As Togo port 1(90′ Laré Kanfite) # 1(79′ Séwonou Koidjo) As OTR

Gbohloé-Su 0 # 2(32′ Honoré Kpégba; Hounlede Kissimbo) Entente II

Gomido 0# 1 (70′ Idrissou Sofianou) Semassi

Unisport 3 (23′ Wassiou Ouro-Akpo; 76′ Assoumanou Abdoul-Madjib; 90+3′ Kokou Thomas)# 0 Sara FC

Just 0 # 2(20′ Snow Appellant; 65′ Waterfall Dream) Dyto

Dyto’s Germain Napo Sonhaye shares top scorers spot with Ouattara Abdoul

Moutalabou d’Asko with 11 goals. 10 goals for Akoro Bilali from Asck. He is followed by Richmond Owussu of Tambo de Datcha, 9 goals. Yéré Justin from Dyto, Tchagandji Zourkanéni from Sara FC each have 8 goals. 7 achievements for each of the following players: Abdoul Malick Amidou, Kossivi Aziakonou des Anges. Donou Kokou of Espoir FC, Ouro-Salim Abdoul Razak of Entente II and Akpaho Marius of Gbohloé-Su are still at 6 goals.