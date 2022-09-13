According to the identifier code, the S8 chip used in the Apple Watch S8, Apple Watch Ultra, and the second-generation Apple Watch SE is actually the same processor as the S6 and S7 chips.

According to MacRumors, the processors in the S8 chip and the S6 and S7 chips have the same T8301 identification code, which may explain why Apple has only put the latest S chips and S5 chips, or earlier S chips in recent years. wafers for comparison. This also means that the Apple Watch Series 6, ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌, ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, and the second-generation ‌Apple Watch SE‌ all use the exact same CPU.

However, this does not mean that the new models have not been upgraded. For example, the latest Apple Watch S8 models have added new accelerometers and gyroscopes.

The S6, S7 and S8 are based on the A13 bionic chip in the iPhone 11 series, which uses TSMC’s 7nm process; Apple has transitioned to TSMC’s 5nm process since the A14 bionic chip, and the A16 bionic chip is the first to use the 4nm process. wafer.

“MacRumors” believes that Apple has not further upgraded the processors of the S-series chips, because the use of A14 bionic chips and TSMC’s 5nm or 4nm process will mainly bring performance upgrades, but this is not so important for Apple Watch. key.

When TSMC’s 3nm process enters mass production at the end of this year, a substantial upgrade is necessary for the Apple Watch, because the new process will help extend the battery life of the Apple Watch.

(Source of the first image: Apple)