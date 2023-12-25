These are the countries with the fastest internet: Where does Germany stand?

Although Germany is a highly developed country, the expansion of mobile internet is looking quite poor in some places. We show how quickly the residents of the ten countries with the fastest mobile internet connections can travel online.

There is hardly anything more annoying than mobile internet that is way too slow. Want to watch a few Instagram Reels or a film on Netflix while on the train? It would be nice if the network played along. In some regions of the world this actually doesn’t seem to be a problem. Do you want to know what the ten countries with the fastest mobile internet connections are? Then you are exactly right here.

The new 5G mobile communications standard gets you online faster than its predecessor. You can find out whether the switch is worth it in the video.

The fastest mobile internet connection is available in…

In order to choose the countries with the fastest mobile internet connections, the analysis company Ookla used the data from… Speedtest Global Index evaluated. We’ll show you which regions made it into the top 10 and at what speed:

Train: The small Arabian country located on a peninsula has apparently benefited greatly from the 2022 World Cup held there. With an average of 176.18 Mbit/s, mobile surfers there last year were almost twice as fast as the year before.United Arab Emirates (UAE): The former leader was also able to increase slightly year-on-year. However, with 139.41 Mbit/s, the United Arab Emirates have to be content with second place this time.Norway: The Scandinavian country, known for its mountains, glaciers and deep coastal fjords, was able to connect its smartphone users with an average of 131.54 Mbit/s last year. That’s around 15 Mbit/s more than in 2021.South Korea: On the southern side of the Korean peninsula, downloads over the mobile network were possible at an average of 118.76 Mbit/s in 2022. At least 14 Mbit/s more than the year before.Denmark: Our Scandinavian neighbors to the north have also made significant gains year-on-year. While the Danes weren’t even in the top 10 last year, in 2022 they were still in 5th place with 113.44 Mbit/s.China: Ironically, the country with the world‘s second largest population and third largest area connects its residents to the mobile network with an average speed of 109.40 Mbit/s. The year before there was a little less than 100 Mbit/s.Netherlands: This time our neighbors in the northwest have to narrowly admit defeat to the Chinese. At 109.06 Mbit/s they were almost as fast. At around 14 Mbit/s, they have increased slightly more year-on-year. So you are in the fast lane.Macau: The special administrative zone on the southern coast of mainland China, which is just 118 km² in size, achieved an average of 106.38 Mbit/s in 2022. This makes Macau the second newcomer to the top 10.Bulgaria: In the Balkan state northwest of Turkey, the approximately 6.9 million residents were able to surf the Internet on their smartphones at a speedy 103.29 Mbit/s. The 19 Mbit/s that the Bulgarians gained was just enough to cling to ninth place year-on-year.Brunei: The equally impressive tenth place goes to the small Asian state of Brunei, which borders Malaysia on the island of Borneo. The approximately 445,000 residents there were able to enjoy a mobile internet connection with an average of 102.06 Mbit/s in 2022.

How fast is the mobile internet in Germany?

Unfortunately, Germany did not make it into the top 10 for 2022. Dem Speedtest Global Index According to him, average is enough 58,13 Mbit/s currently just for Platz 38. In order to be one of the ten fastest countries, Germany would currently have to almost double the speed of its mobile networks.

