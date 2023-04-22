These are the startups from Social Impacts, Learning & Knowledge

With the seventh City Pitch, the #believeinyourself Challenge, Austria’s largest start-up competition, stops in Vorarlberg. On Tuesday, May 2nd, six young companies from the fields of culture, media and entertainment will be competing in the Postgarage Dornbirn.

Register here to be a spectator at the event. The winning startup will then compete in Vienna on May 24 against the winners of the other city pitches for the title “Startup of the Year 2023”. The winning teams of the city pitches will also receive a cash prize from Erste Bank and Sparkasse in the amount of 1,000 euros as well as two annual licenses for wîse up, the digital platform for training and further education of the Austrian Chambers of Commerce. wîse up offers more than 15,000 innovative learning content in the form of videos, interactive formats, texts and webinars that are suitable for EPU, startups, SMEs and corporates.

The nominated startups

SocialCard

The Viennese startup SocialCard wants to enable consumers to support sustainable and social projects with their purchases. With the young company’s donation app, they can generate their own points, which people in need can then exchange for accommodation, food or medical care. As a result, the recipients do not need any digital devices or a bank account.

Ohana

The Upper Austrian startup Ohana wants to protect children from the dangers associated with smartphones and the Internet. The young company’s app aims to create an age-appropriate, secure digital environment for the next generation. Among other things, the application offers time limits for daily device use for addiction prevention. This feature is intended to be cross-platform, easy to use and educational for both parents and children.

Savvy

The Viennese start-up Savvy wants to help children gain financial knowledge with a gamification application. The app aims to encourage sensible and smart financial decisions. In a safe environment, children should learn and practice important processes such as saving, budgeting and investments.

Finger

The Viennese EduTech Fingu also offers financial knowledge for young people. The startup wants to give young people basic knowledge about investments, financial investments and the like. There are paid online courses on the Fingu platform in which experts teach basic financial knowledge in front of the camera. However, Fingu is not aimed at children, but at members of Generation Z.

Vulva Shop

Vulva Shop from Vienna is an online shop for products such as t-shirts with feminist slogans, pussy power beer, do-it-yourself vulva impression kits or crocheted tampon keychains. The Vulva Shop is part of the Empovver brand, which positions itself as the first port of call for feminists, creators and female entrepreneurs.

mySproggy

The Viennese startup mySproggy has developed a help app for parents. This should accompany the children through all phases and developmental steps from pregnancy to the first year of school. In addition to information and educational exercises appropriate to the current development phase, the app offers a digital diary and tips on topics such as nutrition, leisure activities and everyday life as parents.​

The jury in Dornbirn

The startups compete again in front of a top-class jury. This decides which start-up company will make it into the final of the #believeinyourself challenge. The jury members are:

1,000 euros await the City Pitch winner and, of course, advancement to the final! There, the prize money of 10,000 euros and a PR package worth 10,000 euros are at stake.

-> All further information on the #believeinyourself Challenge 2023 can be found here.