Home » These magnificent purple and green lights are not auroras. This is called a Steve
Technology

These magnificent purple and green lights are not auroras. This is called a Steve

by admin
These magnificent purple and green lights are not auroras. This is called a Steve

Scientists have confirmed that the rare light show known as Steve is a visual manifestation of something called subauroral ion drift, or SAID. The phenomenon looks like an aurora, but is something completely different, and is made up of charged particles that glow when they interact with Earth’s upper atmosphere. Steve appears at lower latitudes and appears as a mauve streak of light accompanied by green bands, often called fences.

Despite being initially misidentified as a proton arc, the phenomenon was later given the name Steve by a group of citizen scientists in Canada who met in a small pub. The sun’s most active period has increased the number of dazzling natural phenomena in the night sky, leading to new reports of people seeing a Steve in areas where they do not usually appear.

While Steve is easiest to spot through the lens of a camera, the Earth’s increasing solar activity means there is a greater chance at witnessing this rare light show, especially near the spring and autumn equinoxes. Even a phone camera can capture the vibrant colors of a Steve, and photographers should participate in online communities dedicated to capturing auroras and other celestial phenomena.

See also  Household appliances at Media Markt and Saturn: Up to 64% cheaper

You may also like

Microsoft confirms that Microsoft Edge has an “Insufficient...

The product workers: Product owners as lateral managers

Microsoft confirms that Microsoft Edge has an “Insufficient...

Sloths Five Episode 638 – Nerd News –...

Collaborative dungeon exploration “Honk of Heroes” is released!Become...

The most popular belt on Amazon has no...

all the details a month after its launch

Is Apple expected to fully open third-party downloads?...

Arrowhead CEO: “Why should you compare” Helldivers II...

how to participate, categories and prizes • Techzilla

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy